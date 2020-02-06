Clinton doubles his criticism of Sanders and warns that he promises “the moon”

By Caroline Kelly, CNN

(CNN) – Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton promoted her statements Thursday, discrediting Senator Bernie Sanders as a viable presidential candidate and insinuating that his possible failure to “deliver the moon” would hamper efforts to restore public confidence ,

When the talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres, asked if she wanted to comment on her earlier comments about the Vermont Independent, Clinton noted that she originally did it about a year and a half ago: “I have a pretty clear perspective on what it will bring to win, and as I said, this is what I think must be the key calculation for every voter. “

“You have to be responsible for what you say and what you say you will do,” Clinton added. “We need to rebuild trust in our American citizens and in our institutions, and if you promise the moon and cannot deliver the moon, this is another indicator of how, you know, we simply cannot trust each other.”

Sander’s campaign declined to comment on Thursday. When Clinton’s previous statements surfaced last month, Sanders said in a statement that his focus was on President Donald Trump: “Together we will act and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Clinton’s comments come on Thursday when Sanders is closely related to former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, in Iowa. As of Thursday afternoon, when 97% of the districts reported, Buttigieg remained the leader with 26.2% of the state delegates, while Sanders was closely behind with 26.1%.

Clinton’s previous statements about Sanders, her opponent in the 2016 democratic primary, were directed directly at his core campaign appeal – that he is a political outsider who proposes revolutionary changes.

“He was in Congress for years. He was supported by a senator. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything,” she says in a new documentary that has been reviewed by The Hollywood Reporter. “He was a career politician. It’s all nonsense and I feel so bad that people were drawn in.”

On Thursday, Clinton responded to her comments on responsibility, highlighting health care, a key issue for Sanders, who is a well-known proponent of Medicare for All. In October, Sanders said he did not need to work out a detailed plan “at the moment” of how much his signed health plan would cost individual Americans.

“I want high-quality, affordable healthcare for everyone … but let’s not forget what it is about. We have a current president trying to cut basic health rights,” said Clinton, referring to the Trump administration’s support for a lawsuit seeking to be voided, the Affordable Care Act, including the protection of people with pre-existing medical conditions.

“So we can have a big argument about what kind of health care we should ideally want for everyone because I’m at the forefront of this fight. But remember, if we don’t win, people will lose what they have now, “she added. “That’s why I want everyone to understand how high the stakes are, and to make every candidate and officer responsible for what they do or not.”

Clinton has repeatedly hinted in the past few months that Sanders is not apt to be the Democratic candidate. In December, she told radio broadcaster Howard Stern that Sanders’ slow support “hurt” me in 2016, and I hope he won’t do it again if someone gets the nomination. One time is enough. “

