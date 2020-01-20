Climate refugees cannot be sent home, as the United Nations said in a landmark decision

By Rob Picheta, CNN

(CNN) – Refugees who have fled the aftermath of the climate crisis cannot be forced to return home from their adopting countries, ruled a United Nations body in a landmark decision that opened the door to a flood of legal claims from displaced people in the United States Environment could open up the world.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee ruled on the Ioane Teitiota case, which claimed protection from New Zealand after claims that his home in Kiribati were at risk. The Pacific Island is the first country to threaten to disappear below sea level.

The committee decided against Teitiota on the grounds that his life was not in immediate danger. However, it also pointed out that countries could violate international human rights if they were pushed back into countries where climate change is an immediate threat.

“Without solid national and international efforts, the effects of climate change in the host countries could expose people to violations of their rights,” the decision said.

The decision could have a significant impact on future demands as the number of people displaced from their homes due to the worsening climate emergency is increasing.

Droughts, crop failures and rising seas are expected to force tens of millions of people to move to other areas in the coming years. A 2018 World Bank study found that 143 million people in South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America are at risk of becoming climate migrants.

In its decision, the Committee cited Articles 6 and 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantee the right to life inherent in individuals.

“Because the risk of an entire country being under water poses such an extreme risk, living conditions in such a country can become incompatible with the right to live in dignity before the risk is recognized,” added his decision.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has identified Teitiota’s home state of Kiribati as one of the six countries most at risk of rising sea levels on the Pacific Island. According to the report, Kiribati could become uninhabitable by 2050 due to coastal erosion and fresh water pollution.

It belonged to a group of Pacific countries that have raised the alarm about climate change in recent years, but encountered resistance from nearby Australia.

