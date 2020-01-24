Climate-induced financial crises are emerging, but central banks are unable to remedy the situation

The Bank for International Settlements – the “Central Bank” for central banks – made headlines this week with a report outlining how the next major financial crisis could be unexpected climate risks.

The book calls these risks “green swans” – a piece with the term “black swan”, coined by the author Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Black swans, Taleb writes in his 2007 book, are highly improbable, far-reaching, or extreme-looking events that can usually only be explained after they have occurred.

An example in the financial markets is how the supposedly risk-free investment strategy of the long-term capital management hedge fund got out of control in the late 1990s and almost brought the global financial system to a standstill.

Green swans are the climate-related equivalent of black swans.

This is more than just a nice analogy. One of the main features of black swans is that they cannot be modeled using standard mathematical techniques. As the BIS report puts it:

“Black swan events can take many forms, from a terrorist attack to revolutionary technology or a natural disaster. These events typically fit bold probability distributions, i.e. H. They show a large deviation from the normal distribution (but also from the exponential distribution). As such, they cannot be predicted based on backward-looking probabilistic approaches that require normal distributions (e.g. value-at-risk models). “

Climate risks have the same characteristics:

“Climate risks usually go hand in hand with fat distribution: Both physical and transition risks are characterized by great uncertainty and non-linearity, their probability of occurrence is not reflected in previous data, and the possibility of extreme values ​​cannot be excluded.”

As far as we know in climate science, if green swans differ from black swans, it is very likely that extreme, financially devastating effects will occur.

The recent bushfires in Australia are a remarkable example of the extreme events to be expected more frequently. In the United States, there have been more than a dozen “billion-dollar” climate and weather disasters every year in recent years.

Sharnie Moran and her daughter Charlotte prepare to escape bushfires near Nana Glen in northeastern New South Wales on November 12, 2019. Photo: Dan Peled / AAP

Uncertainty

The problem is that we don’t know what extreme climatic events will occur. This makes it difficult to plan them. This also makes it difficult for financial markets to deal with them.

If these events could be modeled statistically, there would be at least well-functioning insurance markets for them.

But green swans defy such predictability by nature.

Green swans can also pose additional risks. The BIS book states:

“Climate risks are not just black swans, i. H. Tail-related events. Given the complex chain reactions between deteriorating ecological conditions and unpredictable social, economic and political reactions with the risk of triggering tipping points, climate change is a colossal and possibly irreversible risk of shattering complexity. “

This characterization of Green Swan events seems fairly accurate. The big question, of course, is how politics should react to the presence of these risks.

The BIS report emphasizes the role that central banks can play.

“(…) Central banks must also be more active in promoting more comprehensive and coordinated change in order to fulfill their own mandates of financial and price stability over a longer period than before. We believe that the best way to contribute to this task is to refer to the five Ks as contributing to coordination in the fight against climate change. “

The report suggests some things central banks could do. You could keep interest rates lower than they would otherwise to make green impulses cheaper for governments. They could take environmental sustainability goals into account when defining the securities they hold and the financial stability policies they pursue.

I’m not interested in some of these suggestions.

I am in favor of sensible measures against climate change. Together with co-author Rosalind Dixon, I proposed the Australian carbon dioxide dividend plan. I am also in favor of central bankers who highlight the risks of climate change, as did Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle.

Confusing goals and means

But central banks that postpone their mandates to take climate risks into account confuse goals and resources.

Yes, climate change is an existential threat. Yes, more needs to be done. And yes, central banks are powerful institutions. However, it does not follow that they should take responsibility for policy measures on climate change.

One problem is that they don’t have the right tools. For example, central banks cannot impose a price on carbon. The tools they should rely on, as the BIS report shows, are tinkering with their bond portfolios and keeping interest rates low.

However, interest rates are already at historic lows, and this has not led to extensive green incentives. This is a political problem, not one for central bankers.

A second problem is the potential damage to central banks themselves as institutions. The more central banks are seen as political, the more pressure they are put on to make them “accountable” and “democratic”. Such a movement, even if it is meant well, could politicize bankers and damage the virtue of their autonomy.

Climate change has not been addressed by the political process, and that is a tragedy. However, encouraging other powerful institutions to step into the breach could worsen rather than improve the situation. Ultimately, we have to face the pressing political problem of climate change.

