Climate change will make polar bear tourism more unpredictable

It is 5 am and 20 bunk beds, separated by a catwalk and individual curtains, are quiet most of the time. The snoring increases and decreases, almost to the rhythm of the room, shaken by winds of 20 mph. But it’s a comfortable respite from the cold. I check my phone: 0 degrees Fahrenheit, it looks like -23.

I’m in Churchill, Manitoba, invited Travel Manitoba and Frontiers North Adventures to see polar bears. Polar bears, the northern lights and belugas are at the heart of tourism in northern Canada. Visitors travel from around the world to see these white giants threatened before climate change takes them away. This also raises a question: in a world reshaped by climate change, what does the future of tourism based on polar bears look like?

I break the snoring syncopated when I open a door to go for a coffee. Pass between sleeping units in the windy Canadian subarctic on safe but frosted steel viewing platforms. Cold, dense air climbs up my sleeves as I stop outside, looking from left to right.

“No polar bears. Maybe next time, ”I think.

These are Tundra Buggy Lodge, a series of connected units and Tundra Buggies sagging in the snow-blown landscape of Manitoba’s polar bear country. Polar bears stimulate tourism here.

Shortly after my arrival, for example, I was introduced to the accomplished musher, Dave Daley, originally from the Métis people and founder of a 220-mile run, known as the Hudson Bay Quest. His Wapusk adventures fly the flag of the Métis people – an endless loop through a blue sky. While I’m in town, I’m going on a short dog sled trail through the boreal forest, which he calls “the Ididamile”.

Daley is a charismatic personality, who is only amplified by his coyote hat and his contagious enthusiasm for his canine family. He jokes that he does Ididamile only with visits so that he can afford to feed his dogs. Although the snow will not go away anytime soon, a Churchill without polar bears is a loss of attraction for the region and will lead to a decline in other forms of tourism, such as dog sledding.

Fortunately, polar bears are still around Churchill.

At breakfast in the Tundra Buggy Lodge dining car on the first day of our polar bear retreat, guests talk about their favorite vacation, the cameras and the lenses they have and how they look forward to seeing polar bears. Then, we take snacks on a table, our equipment and our coats, and we head towards the Tundra Buggy 16, moored at the end of our sleeper.

Tundra buggies are gigantic Frontiers North vehicles – white and rectangular with massive tires – that seem to be at home on the moon as well as in the tundra. They are spacious inside with two rows of seats on each side of an aisle, a bathroom (in a way) and a door leading to an observation platform, which is generally high enough for a polar bear can stand on its hind legs and be just out of reach of customers.

Tourists on this buggy are here partly because it is (for many) a unique chance to see the polar bear in the wild.

“It was the photo of Paul Nicklen on Instagram of the emaciated and dead carcass of the polar bear – which was to me like a jerk, like someone who shook you and was like ‘be careful: it’s really what’s going on, “says Nassim Sanani, a marriage and family therapist from Los Angeles. “They won’t be here much longer,” she adds, “these special creatures won’t be here.”

Tourists are not the only ones here to see wildlife.

As I speak to the staff and guides at the lodge – the seasonal workers – I also find those who are here because they are drawn to the uniqueness of the work at Churchill and the chance to see the animals that live here.

Polar bears mean tourism jobs for them.

One of our guides, Mike Gere, leads photography tours in Jasper, Alberta at other times of the year. His experience taking photos of wildlife and the Northern Lights makes him an excellent guide to the polar bear with photographic tours of Frontiers North and for winter work.

He is not alone.

“It gives you freedom, flexibility and time to do what you love,” said Samantha Gerrit, staff member at the lodge. “I’m an artist. I’m a painter. It’s not a very stable lifestyle, so the only way to do it is to work in a lodge, because it gives me a roof over my head, it gives me food, it gives me a really cool experience here on the tundra. “

On Tundra Buggy 16, tourists have planned, and for many, saved money to have this opportunity. This tour is designed for photographers, all hoping to get these memorable photos of bears like Nicklen. With a certain irony, the first day is mainly a buggy of photographers playing a game of polar bear or rock? It turns out that most of us cannot yet tell the difference between them from a distance.

Day 1 on the Tundra Buggy 16: Arctic Hare? Check. Ptarmigan? Check. Rocks? Definitely, check it out. No polar bears.

There is a catch for tourists who love polar bears: if the bears are not on land, this means that there is ice on the bay where they can hunt seals. Good for the bear, but not so much for the paying tourist. But more than that, the difficulty is that there are fewer polar bears to see.

Canada has one of the largest populations of polar bears on the planet, making the region home to scientists like those of Churchill-based Polar Bears International (PBI).

Polar bears are less adaptable than grizzly bears, says Geoff York, senior conservation director at Polar Bears International. “They not only need meat,” he adds, they must also have “fats from marine mammals (seals) to live in this environment successfully; they are quite limited on all other calories of this type. ”

It also affects their ability to reproduce.

“Leaner females have smaller and smaller cubs,” says Thea Bechschoft, a PBI scientist. “We are already seeing that the period on land is increasing.”

Polar bears mate in the spring and the egg is then fertilized, but it does not implant until it is fasted. Longer periods without ice mean longer periods of fasting, with the bear losing about 2.2 pounds per day. “She won’t be big enough for her body to send the right signals for the egg to implant,” says Bechshoft, “and so that she can make milk to support her young.”

“Tomorrow we will see polar bears” is a common refrain that I hear, despite not having seen polar bears the first day. Hope is a powerful siren call.

We return in the evening to take wine in the lounge, hear the PBI speakers and have dinner. To be as distant as they are, Tundra Buggy Lodge offers a fantastic three-course gourmet menu in partnership with Dan’s Diner, a pop-up restaurant. We return to our berths and we collapse.

The next morning, a guest joked that she wanted to see a polar bear on an eyelash.

Day 2 on Tundra Buggy 16: Bears – in the distance – like mites crossing the ice.

“Well, that eyelash really reminded him,” I think.

We return for our wine, another presentation and a chance to visit the PBI research vehicle, Tundra Buggy 1. PBI works with Frontiers North to search for bears. It’s a mutual relationship that also manages to give me the rare access to Wi-Fi in the middle of nowhere. It also means that tourism itself contributes to funding conservation research.

Our bearless fatigue is now a consensus.

To cheer us up, an IBP researcher tells us that it is warming up outside, that the ice is breaking quickly and that she really hopes we will see bears the next day.

There is still this hope.

But then, as at the right time and in the middle of the sentence, she looks out the window and shouts “bear!” The oxygen in the buggy is sucked in by our collective panting like a solitary polar bear with a big scar on its nose – doubled Scarface, for obvious reasons, curiously checks the odors he detected near the kitchen.

It was about time, eyelashes.

The faces in the room instantly slide from exhaustion to elation. I look like a woman near me is in tears – tears of joy. She turns to another guest near her whom she doesn’t really know and gives him an excited hug. But almost as fast as it arrives, the bear disappears in the dark. Our indomitable dizziness resounded and frightened him. It is enough to rekindle the virality of hope.

Day 2 on Tundra Buggy 16: Edit. A bear. To close. Briefly.

The next morning, no one goes to breakfast or dinner, or anywhere else, without cameras being placed around their necks. “The price of a bear photo is eternal vigilance”, to paraphrase a famous aphorism.

The next day, we set off again on Tundra Buggy 16 and saw Scarface hanging around the lodge, apparently in no hurry to run away this time. He is looking for food. It gets up, rushes up on its hind legs and slaps its legs on the frozen ground. He digs his claws into the now rugged ground and digs up frozen kelp. These are mostly unnecessary calories and, according to PBI, like humans, polar bears eat when they are bored.

In no time, another Tundra buggy appeared with another group also on our tour, as well as the rovers of Frontiers North’s competitors, Great White Bear Tours.

We all huddle around Scarface in our strollers – flaps of the camera on fast fire – as he sniffs our vehicles, walks under our observation platforms a few meters away, scratches his ass using of willow branches, then sleeps. (I imagine dreaming of seal fat.)

As mundane as it sounds, it’s an incredible feeling to have a wild polar bear a few feet from your camera, to have it stop below you, to see it looking you straight in the eye, to ask yourself if he decides if you have enough fat to make it worth it.

At noon, Scarface – who saved us from the bearless bear – disappeared far away on the ice.

Day 3 on Tundra Buggy 16: A bear. The same bear. A bear, however. Also, late at night: the northern lights.

Days 4 and 5: Polar fox. Ptarmigan. No bears. We pack our bags and head to the airport to start our hikes with us.

Why have other tours encountered bears, but not ours? What does this mean for polar bear tourism?

As I am the only journalist in this group, some guests decide to let me know that they are disappointed to see only one polar bear. They also emphasize the caveats: they like the staff; they like food; they love the tundra. However, they wonder if Frontières Nord could and should have predicted fewer bears or canceled.

It’s a good question.

“We understand that no one is booking a trip with the intention of canceling it, and it’s our same approach to trip planning,” said Jessica Burtnick, director and chief marketing and communications officer for Frontiers North. “We like to welcome guests to Cape Churchill and the CWMA (Churchill Wildlife and Management Area). But the most important thing is that we like to delight our customers. “

Burtnick tells me they are investigating and monitoring bear populations and “traditionally” is a good time of the year for bear volumes. “The variations in weather conditions and the presence of bears occur from year to year,” she adds, “so it is not enough to distinguish an abnormal autumn and consider this part of an overall” trend ” . “

“The two weeks preceding your trip saw a higher number and activity of bears,” confirms Geoff York, “so there is certainly an element of timing and luck, as is the case with any observation of the wildlife in the world. “

But things are changing, he notes. Churchill no longer has a garbage dump and photographers no longer release attractants, so bears are now less likely to congregate in town.

Nor are there as many bears as in previous decades.

“Despite current best management practices,” York tells me, “they’ve seen a 30% drop in almost 30 years. The adjacent southern Hudson Bay population is down 17-18%. The density of bears is also lower, he adds, highlighting some studies. However, he insisted that with 800 bears in the immediate vicinity, the chances of seeing them are always “excellent”.

In other words, climate change means warmer temperatures and less ice. Less ice means that bears are losing an important source of food, leading to fewer and smaller bears overall. And to add to the problem: these warmer temperatures (and human expansion) are starting to push grizzly bears into polar bear territory, leading to increased potential competition for resources. This reshuffle is not a problem limited to the Canadian Arctic; Russian cities have also recently seen unpredictable changes in the behavior of the polar bear due to the loss of ice, causing large numbers of animals to invade cities in search of food.

With the warming of the Arctic accelerating and a new study showing that – while the growth of greenhouse gas emissions slows – 2019 will still register a further increase, a lot of work remains to be done.

“It’s not that the coming changes will make Churchill less attractive in the short term – the next 20 years,” said York, “but it will make him different. It becomes, he says, “a little wilder and less predictable”.

This unpredictability can mean that the next few years will work as usual, but it can also mean that tourism will have to adapt. One of those adjustments: Frontiers North canceled its 10-day Cape Town tour, which was to follow ours. The reason: below normal temperatures mean more ice and the polar bears are leaving to satisfy this seal craving.

While waiting for my return flight, I plan to return earlier in the year when the bears are on the ground. A man at my door asks me what brought me to northern Canada.

I tell her about the dog sled, the wonderful frozen tundra and the unexpected good food. I also shoot photos on my phone like a proud parent and tell him about Scarface – the lonely polar bear who told us the time before we went out on the ice to find seal fat.

