Climate Change Threatens Alaska Census: NPR

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now to Alaska, where some communities are at the forefront of the effects of climate change. Warming temperatures and thawing permafrost are forcing some Alaskan villagers to look for firmer soils to live on. This also makes it more difficult to get an accurate population census for the 2020 census in parts of the state. NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang traveled to some of these remote areas for this report.

HANSI LO WANG, BYLINE: Once a decade, the US government’s biggest peace mobilization officially begins with a hike to the northernmost state of the Union.

(PLANE SOUNDBITE)

WANG: Officials from the Census Bureau last month crossed the tundra in southwestern Alaska with a bush plane to reach the fishing village of Toksook Bay, the country’s first community to be counted in the 2020 census.

JESSICA IMOTICHEY: You land on a strip of ice.

WANG: Jessica Imotichey coordinates contacting the office with tribal governments in Alaska.

IMOTICHEY: The airport terminal is basically – it’s not even a building. It only has one bank in it. You know it blocks the wind. And then it goes up to the actual village, usually with the snow machine.

(SNOWMAKER’S SOUNDBITE)

WANG: After each village has been counted, the census staff often sits on a snow machine again, or if you are in the lower 48, take a snowmobile or sometimes a dog sled over miles of frozen soil and ice roads to the next village. However, temperatures in Alaska are twice the global average, making counting difficult in some parts of the state.

ROMY CADIENTE: We saw how land masses disappeared overnight. And we’re talking about a big piece of land, about 20 feet or so.

WANG: Romy Cadiente is the move coordinator for a village northeast of Toksook Bay called Newtok. Many residents were driven away by erosion and rising water that seeps through the floorboards and leads to mold in the houses.

CADIENTE: There are crooked telephone poles all over the village. Structures are beginning to fall from their foundation.

WANG: Just over 350 people lived in Newtok at the 2010 census, and the community used this number to estimate their share of federal census-led funds at an estimated more than $ 1 1/2 trillion a year. But last fall, a third of Newtok residents moved to a new home in Mertarvik, his high-level replacement village. And this year the Census Bureau plans to count the community as two villages with different populations. So I asked Romy Cadiente, what does that mean for how much money the church will get over the next ten years?

CADIENTE: It’s a very good and a very scary question. Municipalities at risk of such threats must receive additional funds in the transition phase.

ROBERT PITKA: Recent global warming has had a major impact on coastal areas and rivers. And it’s not just a village. It is in all villages.

WANG: Back in Toksook Bay, tribal administrator Robert Pitka says that climate change poses a particular challenge to Alaskan villages that rely on funding that is tied to their census figures.

What are you worried about in the next 10 years?

PITKA: Oh, I’m just worried that there is a lack of funds to fix all the erosion that is going on in many villages. It is indescribable.

WANG: For Diana Therchik that was partially predictable. Therchik is the manager of the sub-regional Toksook Bay Clinic, and she is concerned about the ice road that other villages rely on to get to the Toksook Bay Clinic. In recent winters it was sometimes too warm to drive across a nearby river.

DIANA THERCHIK: It is not frozen over and it is more difficult to get here. So you rely more on airplanes.

WANG: Therchik says the rising temperatures remind them of what the Yup’ik elders had long predicted. And she wonders if census workers who have to use ice rinks frequently could find a completely different Alaska by the next count in 2030.

THERCHIK: How things are going, maybe they don’t have snow. Maybe they don’t have winter. It’s like in so many years. And I just don’t know.

WANG: Romy Cadiente says in Newtok that many residents are not waiting for what the climate change will bring.

CADIENTE: There are so many people who are afraid of the weather that many people across the region seek protection from their relatives. So you will find that the number of censuses drops somewhat.

WANG: In ten years, however, Cadiente wants Newtok’s community to come back together on solid ground in their new village of Mertarvik, which had 350 residents by 2030. Hansi Lo Wang, NPR News.

