Climate change can dump the annoying habit of sewage

Dianne Saxe said her team found no evidence that a municipality “did everything that was reasonably possible to keep poop out of our water.”

The filthy habit of southwestern Ontario – a stubborn pattern of polluting sewage-polluting waterways – can get worse because climate change involves heavy rainfall and more extreme weather, experts say.

And despite some efforts, municipalities are not doing enough to combat the problem, says the former Ontario environmental commissioner.

It is known that those waste water dumps, somewhat diluted by rainwater, contribute to large algae blobs in Lake Erie, which is toxic enough to threaten drinking water for 11 million people.

“Normally sewer overflows keep getting better,” said Ohio-based lawyer Sandy Bihn, with Lake Erie Waterkeeper.

“But now with climate change and the increased number of heavy rains, and the increased number of rains, I am thinking about that now.”

The recent overflows in London – almost 69 million liters of raw waste water mixed with rain, plus even more partially treated sludge after a record rain on January 11 – underline the urgency.

Outdated combined sewer systems are part of the problem. London still has approximately 17 kilometers of combined sewers to split into storm and sanitary pipes, so that major storms or yolks do not overwhelm the system, sending rough or partially treated sewage into the Thames River.

The separation of sewers is a large, expensive undertaking, in which entire streets have to be demolished. The large excavation in York Street last summer, which will continue in phases until the project is completed, is an example.

But there is much more that a city like London can do, said Dianne Saxe, the environmental lawyer who was Ontario’s environmental watchdog from 2015 until the post was abolished by the progressive conservative government of Doug Ford.

To begin with, even separate sewers have disadvantages.

“If you have a separate sewer, it usually means that you have nothing to clean the rainwater, and the rainwater may have washed all sorts of terrible things in it: dog poop and bits of metal, pesticides … and everything else that happens on the street , “said Saxe.

Other methods, such as green infrastructure – gardens, trees and other plantations that absorb rainwater instead of producing runoff – water saving programs to reduce the flow of water into sanitary systems, and in particular sanctions for pollution, are better than “expecting only concrete to stop it, “said Saxe.

“You must have a financial tool to make it worthwhile,” she added.

That may mean paying more for water – a ‘life elixir’ that needs to be better protected and properly costed, says Saxe – and calculate costs for drainage such as rainwater that collects in parking lots, salt, fuel and other contaminants shrugs along the way.

Saxe, who has published a series of reports on the problem, including a “Back to Basics” vision on clean water, said her team found no evidence that a municipality “did everything that was reasonably in their ability to remove poop from our water to hold.”

Leslee White-Eye (free press file photo)

Without changes, London pollution will continue to influence downstream, including many indigenous communities such as Chippewas or the Thames First Nation, which draws its drinking water from the Thames.

“That is our only option,” said former Chippewas chief and lawyer Leslee White-Eye. “Until the congregations come together – and the First Nations want to work with the congregations on expanding the water pipes you use – there are no other options.”

London gets water from two large lakes, Huron and Erie.

White-Eye recalls that during her time as chief she had criticized the London council.

“I know we were worried. . . in particular about London’s approach to downstream water, such as the Springbank Dam decisions and then discovering that these (waste water) dumps were taking place without our knowledge, and there was no real concern to even let us know, “she said.

And Bihn, head of the Lake Erie lawyer group, said cities like London play a major role in dictating water quality for communities further south.

“You are, as it were, at the top of the catchment area. These areas usually have the most pristine waters – no other people’s bad things come in,” Bihn said.

“But your impact. . . is very negative for the rest of the communities downstream. People use Lake St. Clair and the Thames, it all has a negative influence. “

