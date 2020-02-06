Climate change and public transport have top priority for first-time candidates

Ireland’s youngest candidate for the general election said voters have a “real chance” to vote in a government that does not involve Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

The Greens’ candidate for Cavan Monaghan Tate Donnelly becomes the second youngest TD ever when elected at just over 21 years of age.

He joined the political body of the Pat Kenny Show this morning, competitor Deirdre Geraghty-Smith (FF) and Emer Higgins (FG).

“Real alternative”

Mr. Donnelly said voters would be offered a “real alternative” to the two main parties – and urged the public “to fill the seats with something better and real change”.

“I think this is the choice where rural Ireland goes green,” he said. I think this is the choice where several green representatives in rural Ireland are elected. “

He said people in rural Ireland wanted better rail links and affordable services.

“In addition, the current system does not work for farmers, and it is Fine Gael’s guidelines that have put farmers in the position they are in,” he said.

“I think farmers are very open to anything they can do for the climate if they get the support they need.”

“Life quality”

Meanwhile, Ms. Geraghty-Smith, who runs for Fianna Fáil in Meath East, said she would work to improve the quality of life of her constituents, who commute to the capital every day.

“As you know, we saw a large influx of people who moved here mostly from Dublin,” she said. “It is very much a commuter belt area. A lot of commuter chaos. “

“For me, it’s really about the quality of life that these people represent, and I’ve done that since I was elected last year.”

She said she would focus on improving the region’s bus and rail network.

“I’m definitely pretty strong on the climate change agenda, and I think we will have to make difficult decisions in the coming years,” she said.

“I think rail is a natural and sustainable means of transportation, and that is a top priority for me personally.”

“Public transport”

Emer Higgins, who runs for Fine Gael in Dublin’s Midwest, believes that all parties now have a green focus.

“I think that’s a requirement these days because we’re unfortunately in a biodiversity and climate change crisis,” she said. “So it’s good to see that all parties accept this agenda.”

She said her voters are aware that “we have only balanced the books in recent years” and that she is working to invest in schools and public transportation.

“We have a train station that is currently closed and one of my top priorities is to make sure that everyone who is the next Minister of Transport of any party sets such priorities so that people can get out of their cars on public transport.” , she said.

You can listen to the full panel discussion here.