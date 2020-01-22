Climate activists protest Baker's State of Commonwealth speech

As Governor Charlie Baker prepares to deliver his state of the Commonwealth speech Tuesday evening, conservationists plan to gather outside State House to argue that Massachusetts is in “a state of climate emergency “. Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Residents of Fore River Against the Compressor are planning a 6:30 p.m. demonstration on Beacon Street, during which a bogus governor – dubbed “Governor Baker XR” – will deliver “the speech that Massachusetts residents concerned about the climate crisis want the real Charlie Baker to pronounce. ” Baker’s speech is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. afternoon in the Chamber room. A spokesperson said climate change will be an area the governor will focus on, along with education, transportation, housing and fiscal responsibility. Meanwhile, Senate leaders announced on Tuesday that they plan to table a “comprehensive” climate bill on Thursday, which will be debated next week. Mike Fogelberg of Extinction Rebellion said groups wanted Baker to declare a climate emergency in Massachusetts and implement measures that move the state away from fossil fuels and respond to potential environmental consequences such as rising sea levels and food shortages. A press release announcing Tuesday’s demonstration highlights that the Baker administration has licensed a natural gas compressor station in Weymouth, which is currently under construction. “I guess the compressor station cancels out a lot of the things it wants to do,” said Fogelberg of Baker’s plan to discuss climate initiatives in his speech. “You cannot reduce greenhouse gases on the one hand and create more carbon emissions on the other and expect to achieve any goal.” Earlier this month, protesters from Extinction Rebellion, an international environmental movement, disrupted the startup of the Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s State of the State address, rising in the audience and delivering a call and response that demanded action on the climate crisis and more sustainable milk production practices. On its website, the local chapter of Extinction Rebellion encourages participants to “bring pots and pans for hitting and other noisemakers” Tuesday evening, and says the event will feature “art reflecting real Commonwealth State “and the distribution of tracts on the sidewalk outside of State House.” Maybe a polar bear will join us, “said the website. “Risk of arrest: low.”

