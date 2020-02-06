Cliff Bleszinski offers to consult Gears franchise again

You may remember Cliff Bleszinski. At one time, he worked at Epic Games when he founded the Gears of War franchise, now known only as Gears. Since then, however, he has devoted himself to his own projects. When he left, Boss Key Productions was founded, which opened in 2014. However, since the company did not make a profit, it was closed in 2018. Since the commercial failure, it looked as if Cliff Bleszinski was leaving the gaming industry entirely. but that could no longer be the case.

We received news yesterday that coalition leader Rod Fergusson is leaving the company after instructing Gears 5 to work at Blizzard. This was a surprise and left some questions unanswered as to who would replace him or what this might mean for the Gears franchise. Now that the news of Rod Fergusson’s departure has come to light, it seems that Cliff Bleszinski is interested in resuming the franchise he was involved in years ago.

Announced on Twitter, Cliff warned Microsoft that its offer to learn about the Gears franchise is still ongoing and that there are sites with ideas that could help the franchise. A follow-up tweet even says that there were some great ideas that he absolutely wanted to see on Gears of War 4 that weren’t being used. If he is able to consult the Gears 6 development team, it would not mean that the developer stays with the franchise, as there appears to be no interest in staying close.

Perhaps this is just a way to see how some of his past ideas finally prevail in the franchise and it would be interesting to see what Gears 6 would do if the studio worked with Cliff. Would you like to add the former Gears of War developer back to the franchise?

Even if I made 3 pages of notes on the Gears 6 recordings, I would bet that the community perception would be great.

There’s one thing they didn’t understand was that I wanted SO BAD for G4 that they never did. POOH.

– Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 6, 2020

Source: Twitter