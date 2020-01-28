Client Opinion: We Need More Women In Politics

The New York Times recently wrote an article on how Republican women are in crisis due to the lack of women in elected office. The article goes on to cite several reasons why Republican women suffered on the electoral front. In Utah, we have noticed this trend for some time and it has dominated the discussions I have with my Republican friends. Looking at the political landscape of 2020, here are some New Year’s resolutions that we can add to our list to help women get more involved in politics:

Do you know a woman who would be perfect for a public service? Tap them on the shoulder. Dr. Susan Madsen says, “Unless (women) think they’re about perfect, they don’t move on. They need people to “tap” them on the shoulder sometimes 7 to 8 times before they start to see it as a real option. .

Encourage the young women around you. We probably all asked the children what they wanted to be when they grew up. Many girls will say veterinarian, mother or teacher. Encourage them to add a politician or president to their list. Help them move towards leadership programs and scholarships and encourage them to run for student government. Encourage them to register them for the debate.

Support good women who run. Women running for office have to raise funds like everyone else and it is difficult for all candidates! Consider even giving $ 5 to the candidates you support. Not just because they are women but because you believe it.

Recognize that women can hold office and be mothers, wives, business owners, professionals, etc. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently stated that in 2018: “Members of the Church – men and women – should not hesitate, if they choose, to run for public office in any level of government wherever they live. Women who are mothers, wives, business owners and professionals should want to create a better community for those around them by helping to shape their community through public policy.

Consider appointing or hiring good women. Women learn the leadership skills necessary to be good elected officials by serving on boards, having career leadership opportunities and serving in their communities. If you are looking to hire or appoint someone to a board, consider the good women who applied. As we saw earlier, they don’t apply casually.

My experience as the only woman on the Utah Republican Party leadership team has been extremely rewarding. I find that my male counterparts appreciate my opinion and my point of view. I see them hiring good women in leadership positions because these women are capable. Politics may not be for all women, but women can shape public policy in a very positive and pragmatic way. Supporting women in leadership positions helps develop a pipeline that Utah will most certainly benefit from.

As we celebrate 100 years since women gained the right to vote, there is nothing more important than encouraging and coaching women to stand up and become leaders in their communities.

Kendra Seeley is the secretary of the Republican Party of Utah. She lives in Price, Utah, with her husband and four children.