ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE Report - Thursday January 23, 2020

DETROIT – A source near a family whose newborn is suffering from tuberculosis reported that the child was a patient in a Macomb Township clinic where a worker was diagnosed with an illness. The source said the baby was seen at Cornerstone Lakeview Pediatrics. A warning was issued on Thursday that patients at the Macomb Township site, as well as at Lakeview Pediatrics and Ascension Medical Group’s Michigan sites in Rochester and St. Clair Shores, may have been exposed to TB.

property tax

Efforts to improve local transit in Detroit are moving into Lansing. However, concern about House Law No. 5229 is growing, as it could be very costly for homeowners, especially in Oakland County. Last November, Wayne County, Washtenaw County and Oakland County leaders joined forces to seek state legislation to make it easier for regions to tax things like local transportation.

Toxic mud

While initial test results showed some positive news, Madison Heights’ investigation into the toxic sludge continues. Officials said the tests taken on a Deckerville property and the Commonwealth industrial building in Detroit did not show hexavalent chromium.

Detroit Fire Department fees

Detroit firefighters, who posed for a photo in front of a burning house, face department fees. All involved firefighters were accused of not following the rules or regulations. The fee is related to the use of social media, Local 4 has learned.

Dearborn fire station

Dearborn’s firefighters, who are in Melvindale at Firehouse No. 5 of them had to sleep in their trucks last night after tests inside the firehouse found a high black mold content that made breathing inside unsafe.

