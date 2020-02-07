ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE Report – Thursday February 6, 2020

DETROIT Officials said a woman who broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house in Shelby Township in the middle of the night, turned off the power, sprinkled lighter fluid on the carpet, and fired a shot at his father was facing potential life in prison , Officials said Lilly Xiong, 21, broke into a house around 4 a.m. near the intersection of 24 Mile Road and Bruce Hill Drive. Her ex-boyfriend lives at home, but was not there at the time of the break-in, the police said.

Donuts on I-94

An Allen Park man accused of a donut stunt that blocked traffic on I-94 in December. Devin Ray Cronk, 22, reported on January 2nd. He was accused of ruthlessly driving and disturbing peace – both offenses. Cronk pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace at his conference on probable causes. The negligent charge was dismissed.

Quarantined on cruise ship

A Metro Detroit resident is stuck aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan that has been quarantined for the corona virus. Sterling Heights’ Myra Larouche is stuck aboard the Diamond Princess after 20 people have tested positive for the virus.

Founder Brewing Co.

The Founders Brewing Co. bar in Detroit is open again after months of closure. This lawsuit, filed by a former employee, was settled in October. Founder Mike Stevens said the company made changes after the suit.

Spill raw sewage

A cleanup is underway after a truck mud lands in a drain in the Rouge on Thursday. “We heard this loud babble like a dump,” said Greg Joseph, the former mayor of River Rouge.

Shoot River Rouge

The family members of two people who were killed in River Rouge last week continue to mourn while the police search for the shooter. Dorian Patterson [48] and Kimberly Green [52] were shot dead in a house on Beechwood Street on Friday. A 44-year-old man survived the shootout.

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 –

