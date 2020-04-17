ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, April 16, 2020

DETROIT – In the last several weeks, a lot of phony or misleading theories have surfaced on social media about coronavirus, and the reaction to coronavirus.

We’re using a seem at some of these messages circulating the web, to see if there’s any credible facts out there to help it — or to debunk it.

4 Fast Specifics

Michigan Rep. Jason Sheppard (R-Monroe) introduced a strategy Thursday he states is intended to restrict the governor’s powers all through states of crisis. Click below to read more .

Much more than 1 million Michigan people have filed for unemployment considering the fact that the coronavirus outbreak started. Click in this article to go through a lot more .

Local 4 Defenders are getting a close appear at criminal offense in Detroit neighborhoods just before and right after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak hit the city. Click right here to study a lot more .

A male is going through fees following law enforcement say he spit in an officer’s experience and explained he may possibly or could not have coronavirus (COVID-19). Click right here to study far more.

Be Educated

Map that contains inside Oakland County COVID-19 data mistakenly leaked

Oakland County officers explained a map made up of internal coronavirus (COVID-19) knowledge was mistakenly leaked Tuesday night time.

According to officers, the map experienced COVID-19 constructive case information and facts, these as gender, race, age, address and mortality status.

Sinai-Grace to receive assistance from regional, condition degrees

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is stepping in to help at Sinai-Grace Medical center in Detroit The help comes right after images of how bodies of COVD-19 victims had been currently being stored and stacked.

Alcohol’s effect, 4 techniques to disinfect N-95 masks

Researchers have resolved two significant difficulties relevant the the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: the rumors that alcoholic beverages can kill the virus and verified techniques to disinfect N-95 masks.

With every passing working day, specialists study additional about the virus that has entirely transformed our lives. Community 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is continually monitoring the developments, together with several research that mould our see of COVID-19.

Doctors urge general public not to hold off health-related care

At the get started of the COVID-19 eruption, crisis departments were being dealing with an too much to handle influx of clients and individuals ended up urged to seek out alternate treatment for nonemergency problems.

Even though factors are certainly not back to usual, there is a concern that quite a few men and women may possibly be disregarding crucial healthcare emergencies — both for the reason that they think the ER is much too hectic or they really do not want to be exposed to the virus.

