ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report - Sunday January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant under 9 dead in helicopter crash
DETROIT – The FAA confirmed that the helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was also killed in the crash,
Metro Detroit Weather: Slippery Sunday night between snow showers and thawing
There are snow showers and snow flurries on Sunday evening. The total amount of snow is small, with accumulations between a lane and half an inch or slightly more. The temperatures will be in the mid-1930s.
4 quick facts
Saturday 25 January 2020 – Monday 27 January 2020
