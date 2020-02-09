ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE Report – Saturday February 8, 2020

Western Michigan University student is stuck during the Corona virus outbreak in China

DETROIT – A student from Western Michigan University who traveled to China to study was stranded while the country is working to contain the virus.

“Shortly after I got here, I heard about the virus and then they blocked the streets,” said Tullett.I think I’ll be stuck here for February,“

Weather in Metro Detroit: Snowflakes wane on Saturday evening and reappear on Sunday

Saturday night is cold and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low 20s. Make sure to gather yourself before going to the Quicken Loans Winter Blast in downtown Detroit or other activities.

Read the full forecast here,

4 quick facts

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has had an incident with Adrian Ansah-Asante. Click here to read more ,

The police are investigating a deadly Friday night shootout that has grieved the music community. Click here to read more ,

The area surrounding the Hidden Valley Club Apartments in Ann Arbor was shut down overnight, according to reports from a barricaded gunman. Click here to read more ,

Authorities say a Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a killing spree. Click here to read more,

Friday February 7, 2020 – Sunday, February 9, 2020

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.