ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report - Monday, January 20, 2020

DETROIT – Family members and friends mourn the death of two men who were shot on the east side of Detroit. The police said the call came out as a car hitting a fence, but when the police arrived, they found a double murder scene. Two men were killed by gunshot wounds. The shootout took place shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday in the Barlow and Eastwood Street area.

Dearborn students spent their day off school in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Emergency rooms are full of people suffering from flu and other illnesses.

A man is charged after the car of a retired Detroit police officer was stolen from a gas station last week.

All of the income from the Outback Steakhouse on Sunday goes to Bushfire Relief efforts when guests show their waiter or waitress a website.

Toxic mud

New test results from the toxic sludge investigation are expected shortly as officials find out why not more was done earlier to discover Gary Sayers and his chemical mess. Local 4-consumer investigator Hank Winchester has learned of new developments in the investigation. This week we will see the results of soil surveys at sites in Sanilac and Detroit related to Sayers.

Free condoms

Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park residents can get condoms for free. The Detroit Health Department provides residents with a pack of 12 condoms. The condoms that can be ordered online are delivered in discreet packaging. “You can just go online to the Detroit website and have the condoms delivered straight to your home,” said Denise Fair, chief public health officer for the Detroit Health Department.

Devastating house fire

A family in Detroit asks for prayer, help and guidance Monday night after a fire destroyed their home last week. The flames hit the house on Luther Street in southwest Detroit on Friday morning. One of the daughters of the Mayorga family is in a medical coma. The family members are also grateful for the help they receive.

Deadly sting

A student was charged with first degree murder for stabbing his girlfriend in a Detroit basement. Isiah Marcus Wilder, 18, from Detroit, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Quianna Coleman, 17.

storage options

When Airbnb first appeared, the skeptics didn’t think the idea would work. But it did happen, and now another company is using the concept to reinvent the storage industry and connect people with extra space to people who have additional staff. “We allow you to connect and save with a neighbor,” said Joseph Woodbury, CEO of Neighbor.

