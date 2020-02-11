ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report – Monday, February 10, 2020

DETROIT – A few days ago, Local 4 told you about a Sterling Heights native who was stuck aboard the Diamond Princess. At this point, 20 people on the ship tested positive for the virus. Today the ship has 135 boxes, even if passengers are seated in their rooms. And that’s not the only ship that has similar problems.

4 quick facts

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife, gave an insight into her grieving process on Monday. Click here to read more ,

Eminem brought back a classic for a surprise performance on the 2020 Oscar stage. Click here to read more ,

Drivers performing stunts on the streets of Detroit know that this is dangerous and they want a place where they can legally do donuts and burnouts. Click here to read more ,

Macomb County officials investigate after two matted and neglected dogs were found on the streets. Click here to read more,

Be informed

Donut stunt driver

A Vice documentary showing illegal car meetings and stunts on the streets of Detroit garnered hundreds of thousands of views within a few days. The 13-minute video shows drivers blocking busy intersections to drift and do donuts and burnouts. It came after two viral videos showed that traffic on Lodge Freeway and I-94 had stopped while drivers were making donuts in the middle of the road last year.

Ann Arbor chief of police on vacation

Ann Arbor’s chief of police, Michael Cox, is on paid administrative leave and little information has been released on the situation.

The administration calls it just a personnel matter. Ann Arbor’s new police surveillance commission, Dr. Lisa Jackson, was able to exchange some information.

Judge before indictment

Wayne County judge David Parrott sat on the other side of the bank on Monday and was charged with domestic violence, assault and battery.

The 59-year-old Parrott typically handles cases like the one he charged with at the 34th District Court in Romulus. Prosecutors said he was involved in an incident with a life partner that weekend.

embezzlement charges

Years ago, parents reported red flags about a Wyandotte hockey mother who allegedly embezzled at least $ 30,000 from the organization. The 38-year-old Rikki Ellen Varieur faces five embezzlement lawsuits.

“Rikki was the manager and there were no annual accounts. I kept asking: where’s the money? Where are we going? “As a parent should do, and we never received any statements and there were only a lot of red flags,” said Shelley Moore.

71 animals found

The Augusta community overseer and his wife pleaded guilty after officials removed 71 animals – cats, dogs, chickens, peacocks and exotic birds – from “negligent conditions” in their home, the authorities said.

Superior Brian Shelby pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals seven times. His wife, Tammy Shelby, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, officials said.

shooting stop

A man from Ann Arbor was arrested for shooting someone in the face in an apartment complex near Briarwood Mall, the police said.

Justin Anthony Heinze, 28, is accused of firing the shot at 9:37 p.m. According to authorities Friday in the Hidden Valley Club Apartments on the 600 block of Hidden Valley Club Drive.

Continue reading

Sunday, February 9, 2020 –

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.