ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report - Friday January 24, 2020

DETROIT – There was chaos outside a Detroit Family Dollar store when two bounty hunters tried to arrest a 29-year-old probation officer on Friday. One of the bounty hunters shot outside the shop, which is located in Schoolcraft near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. The two bounty hunters pinned the probation officer off-roader after following him. Police said the 29-year-old believed he was being robbed and tried to withdraw.

Be informed

Michigan lottery

A Wayne County man filled his belly and bank account during a happy lunch break when he won $ 2 million in the Michigan Lottery Instant Diamond Dazzler game. The 53-year-old player bought the winning ticket from the Athens Grocery Store at 579 Monroe Street in Detroit.

coronavirus

Michigan health officials say they are investigating three potential coronavirus-related outbreaks in China. The Michigan Department of Health claims to have approved tests by three people – two in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County. Approved samples are sent to the CDC for testing.

ATF seized grenade launchers

Alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives officials found a 44-millimeter grenade launcher with a 44-millimeter case in a Flint house after entering the house with a search warrant this week, police said.

Detroit River

Detroit officials are taking legal action against the companies responsible for the collapse of the dock, through which contaminated soil has entered the Detroit River, the Local 4 Defenders have learned. These companies have raised more than $ 36,700 in peso notes after ignoring the city’s call for action to clear the clutter.

Track student activity

A controversial new program that tracks and monitors every movement of students on their computers is gaining importance in schools. The program is called “gaggle” and aims to prevent bullying, violence and suicide. However, some believe that it is going too far.

Detroit firefighters

The Detroit Fire Department fined a large group of firefighters who posed for a photo in front of a burning house. City and DFD officials want to leave the picture behind. A dozen firefighters and four sergeants were disciplined to take part in the infamous smoldering selfie.

Dearborn schools

Parents of 1,500 third graders in the Dearborn Public Schools district receive a letter asking them to repeat the third grade if their child has not passed the MSTEP test. “It could be a good or bad thing depending on your child,” said Dr. Jill Chochol from Dearborn Public Schools.

Thursday January 23, 2020

