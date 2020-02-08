ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE Report – Friday February 7, 2020

DETROIT – The Oakland County sheriff, Michael Bouchard, spoke to Local 4 about the traffic inconvenience with a police officer, including a closer look at the car and what the sheriff did to investigate. Bouchard said he often drives motorists past, but the traffic stops on Thursday were unforgettable. He was on Bloomfield’s Telegraph Road when a Ford Police Interceptor caught his eye.

The Detroit Tigers have signed a minor league deal to Chris Smith, a 31-year-old relief jug with an excellent career in the minor league and overseas, but with almost no MLB experience. Click here to read more ,

The Detroit Police Department uses a new tactic to strengthen its ranks. Click here to read more ,

A possible case of the coronavirus in Oakland County is being tested by the state, according to the Department of Health and Human Services in Michigan. Click here to read more ,

Ford Motor Company shakes management with a big promotion and resignation. Click here to read more,

Spill Detroit River

The landowner is responding for the first time 10 weeks after a dock collapse and contaminated soil spilled into the Detroit River. Revere Dock LLC, owner of the property at 5851 W Jefferson Ave., has avoided Local 4 Defenders’ request to speak. We went to their headquarters in Muskegon and to the owner’s house. Finally, they make a statement. It is lengthy (see below) but contains a statement that reads, “It appears that the collapse was the result of the weight of the gravel that was in close proximity to the coast at a time of unusually high water levels.”

Toxic mud

Photos and records from the Madison Heights store, which was at the center of the toxic sludge investigation, show that the building was classified unsafe years ago because many chemicals were not properly labeled or stored. Local 4 received never-before-seen photos from Electro-Plating Services, the Madison Heights building by Gary Sayers. Photos taken by city and fire inspectors over the years show a complete mess inside the building, with chemicals everywhere, dirt and holes in the walls and ceilings.

First lesbian bishop

An episcopal priest here in Metro Detroit breaks through several barriers. Rev. Bonnie Perry’s Rise to the Bishop sends an important message to followers of the Episcopal Church around the world. She is appointed the 11th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan on Saturday morning and the first woman and openly gay person to hold this position.

Dangerous road erosion

The severe erosion is taking its toll on the M-25 in the Sanilac community, and homeowners and officials are trying to combat its effects along the Huron coast. A 700-foot swath of the M-25 was closely monitored by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Officials knew the steep slope on the road south of French Line Road was stressed, but the angry northeast coast eroded 15 feet of earth three weeks ago, dangerously close to what many think is the thumb thoroughfare I-75.

Coronavirus test

According to health officials in Michigan, an Oakland County resident is tested for coronavirus after traveling to China in the past two weeks. The resident is hospitalized in an undisclosed location, officials from the Michigan Department of Health said.

Novi City Council

After 12 years of no change, the Novi City Council approved three new districts and four new polling stations for this presidential election year. In the 1960s, Novi was a rural community. In the 1970s it had grown to a population of around 10,000 people. The city has seen rapid expansion recently, and a 2018 census found that the population was over 60,000.

