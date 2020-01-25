ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing - January 25, 2020

Passengers at Detroit Metro Airport are on high alert as concerns about coronavirus in Michigan increase

The people flying to Detroit Metropolitan Airport are on high alert as the coronvirus spreads to China and spreads to the United States. Local 4 was at the airport this morning and talked to a passenger about his experience. Both passengers and flight crews take additional precautions against the spread of the coronvirus.

The Senate belongs to the Trump team when the defense case opens

President Donald Trump’s lawyers will begin their arguments in impeachment on Saturday, insisting that the president did nothing wrong when he asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Beaumont patients have been informed about the unauthorized access to information by former hospital employees

Beaumont has reported 1,182 people to an incident in which a former Beaumont employee suspected of having shared information with a person who works for a personal injury lawyer was accessing patient information without authorization.

Metro Detroit Weather: Cold Saturday with fog, rain and snow

Saturday is cold with fog, rain and snow. The highs are expected to reach the top 30s.

More local headlines

What we know about the parole secretary that bounty hunters shot in Detroit

Urban planning plans legal action against companies responsible for the pollution of the Detroit River

Since the start of the defense investigation into spills, 192 tickets have been issued along the Detroit Riverfront

Michigan AG: “Not Enough Evidence” to Charge Cold in 1983

The Department of Health is investigating 3 possible cases of coronavirus in Metro Detroit

Exposure to tuberculosis in pediatric practices in Oakland and Macomb makes parents look for answers

National headlines

Democrats speak to history with exhaustive impeachment proceedings

Arizona law would ban transgender girls, women from teams

AP Exclusive: The Fed plans to transfer the Epstein overseer to prison service

Sports headlines

Not enough attention is given to these 6 Detroit Tigers prospects

Why the Detroit Lions might be next to San Francisco 49ers

