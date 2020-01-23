ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing - January 23, 2020

Scam SMS claims to have FedEx, Amazon shipping information
FedEx warns customers of a text phishing scam disguised as text with delivery information. The text message in which a “tracking code” of the parcel deliverer is displayed and the user is asked to enter his “delivery settings”. Find out what you need to know here.
Weather: Another dry day, but rain and snow are coming
Paul Gross: Today is a dry day again with medium-heavy clouds, which sometimes allow sunshine, and highs in the upper 30s to almost 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour. Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 p.m. and today’s sunset is at 5:36 p.m. Cloudy Thursday night, possible with a little light rain or drizzle late at night. Here is the full forecast for the weekend.
