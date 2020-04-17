ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 17, 2020

Does it really feel like Friday?

Well, it’s possible, but it undoubtedly does not come to feel like mid-April. We’re intended to get a different round of snow nowadays — a few inches on the ground by tonight. However, matters in the climate division are looking a little bit warmer and brighter in the times in advance.

Here’s the forecast:

Map containing interior Oakland County COVID-19 data mistakenly leaked

Oakland County officials claimed a map that contains internal coronavirus (COVID-19) info was mistakenly leaked Tuesday night time.

According to officials, the map experienced COVID-19 good scenario details, this kind of as gender, race, age, handle and mortality standing.

Stop and desist letter to Detroit condominium hoping to illegally evict seniors

Michigan Legal professional Normal Dana Nessel despatched a cease and desist letter Thursday to a Detroit condominium elaborate threatening to kick out tenants during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to officials, the corporation that oversees Jeffersonian Residences was threatening to evict tenants who were at the rear of on lease payments. Nessel said numerous of these renters are elderly.

Sinai-Grace to receive enable from regional, state concentrations

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stated the state is stepping in to support at Sinai-Grace Medical center in Detroit

The guidance will come following pictures of how bodies of COVD-19 victims were being saved and stacked.

