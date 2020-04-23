ClickOnDetroit Early morning Briefing — April 23, 2020

Governor seeking at future week to roll out plan for reopening condition

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been promising much more specifics about the point out reopening right after the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, and she’s looking to roll out those people aspects next week.

Far more: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s exactly where we stand nowadays

“I’m hoping to say much more when we can get started loosening limitations as shortly as Friday of this 7 days,” Whitmer mentioned. “I’ll continue on this conversation and share additional information. I want to be obvious: We will probably require a further shorter-time period extension of the ‘Stay Home, Remain Safe’ order.”

Whitmer parceled out her thoughts on reopening the point out and acknowledged the curve is flattening. That usually means we can commence hoping for reduced constraints, and she is aware of several Michiganders are anxious to get again to operate.

Whitmer is expected to hold her upcoming COVID-19 news conference at 3 p.m. Friday.

BREAKING: FBI raids Attract Health-related in Shelby Township around alleged incorrect COVID-19 treatment options

Cleveland Clinic sends 13 nurses to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit

The Cleveland Clinic has despatched 13 nurses to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit for COVID-19 reaction guidance and relief.

The nurses departed from Avon Medical center in Ohio on Wednesday. They will devote up to 4 weeks at many Henry Ford Clinic areas dealing with COVID-19 clients, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Monitoring coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in nursing properties

Nursing houses continue being a top precedence in the battle to quit the distribute of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in particular in the metropolis of Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan touted the good results of the city’s screening inside of nursing households to assistance get instances less than command. The Area 4 Defenders took a glance at the place coronavirus instances are popping up in nursing homes all-around Metro Detroit.

Weather: Slippery, soaked Thursday with a little increased temps

NFL Mock Draft roundup: Detroit Lions very first spherical decide, trade predictions

The Detroit Lions are on the clock.

The first dwell sporting function in a number of weeks is using area commencing Thursday night, as the initial spherical of the NFL Draft kicks off. Groups will be drafting from their dwelling rooms. It’l be a bit unique.

But, the setting doesn’t issue all that significantly, as extensive as the precise drafting of players is taking place!

Here’s a appear at what the experts are predicting for the Lions with the No. 3 select tonight.

Much more Area News Headlines

Nationwide and Intercontinental Headlines

Athletics Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All legal rights reserved.