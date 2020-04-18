ClickOnDetroit Early morning Briefing — April 18, 2020

Michigan governor considers easing up remain-at-house limitations by May perhaps 1

Michigan officials say the quantity of coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions is plateauing. In the meantime, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking into consideration rolling back some of the keep-at-dwelling restrictions by May possibly 1.

How loosening restrictions way too shortly could direct to devastating 2nd coronavirus (COVID-19) spike

Just one University of Michigan researcher is cautioning against loosening limitations as the point out debates easing the lockdown amid economic hardship.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s exactly where we stand as of Saturday

The amount of confirmed situations of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 30,023 as of Saturday, like 2,227 deaths, state officers report.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine Saturday as temperatures rebound from wintry conditions

Saturday, April 18, 2020 climate forecast

