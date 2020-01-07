Clever design and a lack of Bluetooth functions make the new gamepad from Razer a winner

Loading...

The Razer Kishi is connected to the phone of your choice via a cable connection, provided that it uses either a Lightning or a USB Type-C port.

When not in use, the halves of the controller clamp together for easy storage. razor

This image on the back confirms that the Kishi has both “trigger” and “bumper” at the top. However, the elastic strap mechanism used to join the halves of the controller together to make compatible cell phones does not really work. razor

What does a cell phone compatible gamepad need to attract our attention in 2020? In a world where just about any Bluetooth-compatible game controller can connect to your favorite iOS or Android phone. At this year’s CES, Razer has the answer: A controller that can improve the cloud streaming offering of “Triple A games anytime, anywhere”.

The Razer Kishi, which was presented on Tuesday at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, doesn’t look particularly good. It has the same range of joysticks, buttons, and triggers found on most consumer-class game controllers. The trick of dividing and inserting a smartphone in half was done earlier – Razer already has its own Junglecat controller that does just that.

However, the Kishi offers a rare combination for this type of gamepad: a flush fit to the smartphone of your choice and a wired connection.

This works by connecting to the bottom charging port on your phone. This means that you need either an iOS device or an Android phone with a USB Type-C port in the middle of one of the sides. (Razer will eventually sell two versions of the Kishi, one with a Lightning connector and one with USB Type-C.) We haven’t yet gotten the exact dimensions, but the device’s CES testing revolved around the Pixel 3a XL with a 76 mm width and 8.2 mm depth. As seen on a Pixel 3a XL, the Kishi seems to fit snugly, mainly because it rests on a rubber band on the back to attach the two halves of the controller to a phone. We have to wait and see whether smaller devices have a similarly tight fit or whether the Kishi slips and slips when connected to smaller phones.

Less bluetooth in the cloud?

Even if there are question marks attached, we are intrigued because the new Razer device, which is expected to be released in early 2020, is the least overloaded gamepad we have ever seen. It’s important in a cloud gaming era.

When testing earlier gaming-on-the-cloud services, in particular from Google Stadia and Microsoft Project xCloud, delay problems occurred when triple-A games with Bluetooth controllers were tested on smartphones. Last month, Digital Foundry’s test assistants confirmed our suspicion that Bluetooth controllers were causing additional latency. However, this analysis was inconclusive because Project xCloud’s early public test app does not yet support wired controllers. However, at Google and Microsoft press events, we found that controllers are wired to smartphones, which leads us to believe that these services will receive broader support for wired controllers. This will likely make the difference in latency. Every millisecond counts when streaming a triple-A gaming experience via the cloud to (and from) a smartphone, and Bluetooth doesn’t help.

Once xCloud receives a cable controller update, the best solution is to attach a plastic controller clip to your favorite gaming controller to keep your phone’s screen stable. Then add a dangling wire to connect this controller to your phone. This is an annoying but doable option for home use, but it’s much more difficult to throw controllers, clips, and cables in a pocket on the go.

Kishi, on the other hand, snaps together when not in use, resulting in a pretty little piece of plastic that can be stowed in a backpack. It also includes a feedthrough to power the connected phone. This is a necessary evil while a cloud gaming session is draining your phone’s battery. Unfortunately, this is a very CES-like revelation, with no price or release date, but Razer’s experience with controllers strapped to the phone gives us hope that the Kishi won’t feel “first-gen” when launched later this year.

Listing picture by Razer