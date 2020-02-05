Clerks will clean voter roles during primary as the process continues

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4552301002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=voting%2Chope%2Csuccess%2Coverall-positive%2Celection%2Cpolitics%2Cvoting%2Cwisconsin-elections%2Cvoter-registration&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4552301002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/23/USAT/6bb88744-b66b-4bc9-81ff-ab2e7fe6a558-Army_elementary_school_homecoming_16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Anita Johnson, left, with Souls to the Polls Milwaukee, is demonstrating with Robert Haskins from Milwaukee during a meeting at the town hall in Milwaukee on December 16. They encouraged people to take someone they know to the polls so that they can vote in the upcoming elections. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Election officials will use Primary February 18 to clean up state voters’ lists in the midst of a legal fight that can remain registered to vote.

The primary gives employees throughout the state a chance to get voters to update their addresses or confirm that they are already registered at the correct addresses. They hope to use the same system for other elections before the presidential elections of November 3.

The clerks print polls for the primary February 18, which have a special name for voters who have moved according to election officials. Above the names of those voters is the expression “Have you moved?” Posted

When those voters check in at the polls, election workers will ask them if their addresses are correct. If they have moved, they will be referred to register again to vote, which they can do during the polls.

If they have not moved, they are told to confirm their addresses by signing the survey book. Their registrations are updated on voter lists to indicate that their addresses are correct.

“The intention was to get people to vote, but also try to resolve this discrepancy because we have information that shows two different addresses,” said Dean Knudson, president of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

February 18 primary is a low turnout election, so clerks can only make a little progress on the issue. But they may still have a chance to get more voters on April 7, when a larger proportion of voters will choose a state supreme court and consider who Democrats should choose as their presidential candidate.

It is about the voting status of a large number of voters in a state that Donald Trump won closely in 2016. The state once again seems closely divided and is a top goal for both parties in 2020.

While election clerks hope that the February 18 primary will help them to clear up the roles, they urge people to act themselves.

Voters can check their voter registration on myvote.wi.gov and can normally update their addresses on that site if they have moved.

Because the primary is fast, they are unable to use the site to update their voter registration for the time being and must do so in their office or at the polls on election day. From February 19, the day after the primary meeting, they can use the web again to update their voter registration.

Suit tries to remove voters from roles

The Wisconsin election committee sent letters in October to more than 230,000 voters who she said had moved. It asked them to confirm that they were still at the same address or to register at their new address. The commissioners planned to remove people from the roles in 2021 – well after the presidential election – if they had not yet acted.

Three men in the suburbs of Milwaukee, represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, filed a complaint in November. They argued that state law requires the state to remove people from voter lists 30 days after sending the letters if voters had not responded.

Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Malloy agreed and ordered the state in December to take voters off the roll. Before the committee took action, an appeals court blocked Malloy’s order, leaving people on the roll.

So far, none of the roles have been removed. That may change depending on how the court ultimately decides on the case. The state’s Supreme Court could eventually review the case, but the judges on a 3-3 vote in January decided not to take it for the time being.

A separate lawsuit has been filed with the federal court to prevent people from being taken off the roles. That case is at an early stage, but can help determine whether people are removed from the roles.

The state developed its list of who he thought he had relocated with the help of the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, a coalition of 28 states and Washington, D.C., which tries to keep the voter role as accurate as possible.

ERIC marks voters who submit address changes at the post office or register vehicles at new addresses. While this practice catches many voters who have moved, it also identifies some who have not. For example, ERIC sometimes labels people as having moved while they have just registered their vehicles at company addresses rather than at their home address.

Voters must update their registration as they move to ensure that they go to the right polling station and get the right vote.

The Wisconsin election committee had to become a member of ERIC under a law of 2016, supported by republicans who also created the online system of the state to register to vote. According to the state agreement with ERIC, it is mandatory to send letters to voters that ERIC has marked as possibly moved.

National law requires election officials to remove voters from the role if they do not respond to “reliable information” they have moved within 30 days of notification. The lawsuits depend on whether the information from ERIC is “reliable” and whether the law applies to the Wisconsin Elections Commission or only to local election officials.

The requirement to remove people from the roles if they do not respond to letters from election officials has been around since at least the 1920s, according to public records.

The 2016 law on joining ERIC and allowing online voter registration initially received bipartisan support. But democratic support evaporated due to GOP-supported provisions in the measure, such as one that put an end to the ability of special registration delegates to sign up people to vote.

Letters to non-registered voters

While the state battle was raging, an independent group sent letters to more than 400,000 people last month requesting registration to vote. As in the past, the Voter Participation Center has contacted Wisconsinites that it believes are eligible to vote but that are not currently registered.

The group said it was aimed at young people, minorities and unmarried women.

“We focus on this demographics because it is the biggest gap between their voting rights and how they actually appear in elections,” said Jessica Barba Brown, the chief executive officer of the center. “This is really about our democracy reflecting the people who live in this country, and it isn’t now.”

Just like the information from the state, the data from the group is not always accurate. In some cases, it sent letters to “current resident” to places where registered voters live – including the home of Meagan Wolfe, the executive director of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Barba Brown said her group has discovered that less than 1% of her letters are being sent in error.

The group’s board consists of a member of the Democratic National Committee, a co-director of the liberal group Citizen Action / Illinois and an activist who worked on the presidential campaign of Democrat Al Gore in 2000.

You can find here who your legislators are and how you can contact them: https://maps.legis.wisconsin.gov/

