CLEMSON, S.C. – The city around Clemson University relaxes its open container with alcohol laws again for a street party while the school’s football team plays Monday night in the national champions game.

City of Clemson Police closes the streets of the city center at 5 p.m. and set up display screens while Clemson takes on LSU in the national championship game College Football Playoff.

Open containers with alcohol are prohibited by the city law, but those rules are lifted in the party area, the police said,

No external alcohol can be brought to the party, police said.

The party and the suspension of the open container law ends at midnight. Clemson Police said in a bizarre Facebook post that they will continue to arrest anyone who destroys property or violates other laws.

“All other laws and regulations are in force and nobody wants to celebrate the night with a shiny pair of matching bracelets. We have new officers, their handcuffs are new, which means that they are not yet stretched out and are not that comfortable, “the police wrote in their post.

The corresponding press