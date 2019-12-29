Clemson came from behind to defeat the OSU and make the national title game

Loading...

In a game you'll see on ESPN Classic every year for the rest of your life, Clemson defeated the state of Ohio in the Fiesta Bowl from September 29-23. Thanks to Trevor Lawrence's exploits and the team's fabulous defense, the tigers came back from the third team twice, giving the second-placed Buckeyes their first loss of the year.

In the first quarter and a half, the state of Ohio looked like it was going to break open this game. In a situation never encountered by a defense trained by Brent Venables, Buckeye's crime made the tigers look slow and hit them on the ground and in the air. While Clemson had a few nice moments on the offensive on that route, there were few, also because star receiver Tee Higgins injured himself early, although he was able to return later in the game.

The state of Ohio was meanwhile dominant … for the most part. While J.K. Dobbins found some profit in this long touchdown run, the Buckeyes mostly had to settle for three after arriving in Clemson territory.

Anyone who has ever seen college football could tell you that opting for field goals against a team as good as the Tigers leaves the door open just enough to let them break through. That is exactly what happened. First, Clemson managed to get the ball into the end zone (after a controversial penalty against the Buckeyes, which resulted in the trip being extended and Shaun Wade, who was on the defensive of the stars, thrown) thanks to Travis Etienne ,

After a three-way fight, Clemson retrieved the ball and turned to Lawrence, who produced a moment of magic. While known for his golden arm, Lawrence put the ball in the corner and started. He raced 67 yards through the heart of the Ohio State defense to get a score that the Tigers were within two points of when the break started.

The start of the second half was just as tense as the first when the two teams swapped punts before Clemson took over the one-yard line. The Tigers came into the midfield and called Etienne a screen pass that worked perfectly. Fifty-three yards later, the tigers had their first trail at night.

Clemson seemed to be in control of the action for the rest of the third quarter. Although the Tigers no longer scored, they managed to get an important call in their favor that took the Buckeyes' points and then picked up Fields at the subsequent OSU possession.

The state of Ohio was in dire need of something to find its way, and thanks to a Fields clinical initiative, they got just that. The Buckeyes split 4-2 in Clemson Territory, and Fields found Chris Olave in the end zone, to take the lead early in the last frame.

The teams exchanged punts for the next two possessions, including a strange Buckeyes decision to 4: 4 boot them off Clemson 39 after 3: 7 was left. As a result, Lawrence was masterful when he marched the Tigers across the field in four games and connected a pass to Etienne to score a 34-meter touchdown to put them in the lead.

CLEMSON WINS THE LEADER !!!!

1st game: Trevor Lawrence meets Amari Rodgers for 38 meters

Game 2: Lawrence hands it over to Travis Etienne and Etienne turns it into a 34 yard TD !!! #AllIn pic.twitter.com/ymaEM63vhY

– Decaf Metcalf (@ FTBeard11) December 29, 2019

A two-point switch brought Clemson sixth, and the Buckeyes faced a situation they hadn't seen in 2019. They had to go 75 meters in 1:49 and get a touchdown to come from behind, win and crack their ticket to the national title game. Fields and Dobbins responded by taking what Clemson gave them and meticulously making their way across the field to the red tiger zone in just over a minute.

In games like this it can often happen that the team doesn't make the big mistake. When Fields' last pass of the evening ended, a misunderstanding between him and Olave meant that he threw a ball directly into Clemson's defender Nolan Turner. A few knees later, the Tigers made their second national championship game in a row and the fourth in five years.

In the hopefully 15-year duel between the players, Lawrence prevailed against Fields. The Clemson signaler went through the air for 259 yards and two 18-for-33 touchdowns while chipping 107 yards and a notch on the floor. The stellar horse chestnut threw it a lot more and went for 320 yards, a touchdown and two picks 30-for-46. Both returns were great too – Dobbins had a total of 221 yards and one touchdown, Etienne had a total of 134 yards and three points.

Ultimately, however, Clemson was able to record his highly competitive victory of the year, so they have a date with the LSU with a national title in New Orleans on January 13th. If this game is half as good as this, we have something special in mind.

(tagsToTranslate) Home (t) Sports (t) Clemson Tiger (t) College Football (t) College Football Playoff (t) Ohio State Buckeyes