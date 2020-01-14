Tracey Anne Millsop’s death on May 3, 2018 was “clearly a tragedy,” a judge sentencing $ 4,500 to Cory Peters after pleading guilty of violating provincial workplace safety regulations where his friend Millsop fell and later died to her injuries.

“There is nothing I can say to make this better,” said an emotional Peters, 37, after being convicted Tuesday of a non-criminal count under the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.

“The penalty for Mr. Peters is much higher than the fine,” said Court Norm Normall Boxall, Ontario. “What he lives with and the knowledge he has. It is a tragedy and the law (according to these regulations) is intended to prevent tragedies, not to punish them afterwards. “

Tracey Anne Millsop died after a fall while helping a friend at a construction site in Ottawa.

Boxall emphasized the differences between dealing with individuals and corporate entities under the law, and said that while undoubtedly “Mr. Peters undoubtedly undergoes psychological trauma, corporations do not experience human emotions.”

Sucasa Construction Corp. pleaded not guilty of similar non-criminal offenses. The lawyers of the company said earlier that Peters was not acting on behalf of Sucasa at the time. The safety surcharge at the workplace against Sucasa has not been tested in court.

The case against co-accused TC United and site supervisor Michael Cook, who hired Sucasa to demolish the building and was present at the time, was adjourned after a short hearing on Tuesday and will return to court in March.

Peters sat alone at the front behind his lawyer Joshua Clarke and held his head in his hands as the agreed facts of the incident were read in the report.

Millsop, 47, went that day in May 2018 with her husband Fonze Latourelle to help their friend Peters clean up a demolition job in the interior that he supervised in Cambridge Street South.

The upholstery on the first floor was removed and according to the facts in court, Millsop fell through an opening between wooden boards on an improvised path.

Millsop fell between two floor beams and hit her ribs, and although she remained conscious after the fall and told her friends that she did not want to go to the hospital, she lost consciousness during the drive home to Gatineau. Her husband drove her to the Gatineau hospital where she died of her injuries.

The coroner concluded that Millsop died because her ribs had pierced her liver.

The Ministry of Labor investigated and concluded that the temporary floor covering on the construction site was not well protected and could not cover the open space, leaving the beams exposed, according to a ministerial report submitted by prosecutors.

Peters pleaded guilty of violating building codes by not ensuring that the protective cover was fully secured in the workplace.

“This was clearly a tragedy,” Boxall said. “And it was clearly preventable.”

The grieving family of Millsop has read the victim’s impact statements to the court.

“My wife was and will always be my everything,” Latourelle wrote, describing the little things he misses and the big challenges he faces in dealing with her sudden loss. He said he still has trouble driving his van without remembering his wife who died in the passenger seat next to him.

“Everything is a loss because I can’t get my wife back,” he wrote.

Peters became emotional and kept his head bowed while Mills’s daughter described the “hole that cannot be filled” in her life after her mother’s death.

“My mother always tried to please others and this is what took her away,” said Millsop’s daughter.

Boxall expressed his own condolences and said, “No fine could possibly represent the value of a human life or the loss that the family has felt.”

The judge acknowledged that the $ 4,500 fine is at the bottom of the scale of sanctions primarily intended as a deterrent, but called the circumstances a “totally different situation” than others in case law. “This is not the same as saving a company to cut costs,” Boxall commented.

Peters showed in his apologies to the family and in his behavior in court that he “sincerely repented”, the judge said.

Clarke said the fine will have a “significant impact” on Peters and his family. He was given 18 months to pay, plus a victim allowance.

“I just want to close the family (Millsop),” says Peters, who is married and has three young children.

“As much as we would like, we can’t roll it back, but you’ve done everything you can,” Boxall said, referring to his early guilty plea, remorse, and personal loss of a friend in the incident.

“You get the fine to pay and you have this to live with.

“It is also important that you have a form of closure.”

