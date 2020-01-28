Clear your Facebook history, disconnecting apps and websites - 9to5Mac

After a delay caused by a lawsuit last year, you can now clear your Facebook history – or, more specifically, force Facebook to forget everything it knows about your non-Facebook activity thanks to connections with applications and websites …

Facebook promised the functionality for the first time in 2018.

In an article published on the platform today, Mark Zuckerberg noted:

“You will be able to see information about the applications and websites you have interacted with, and you will be able to delete this information from your account. You may even want to disable the storage of this information in your account.”

He notes that this amounts to erasing your cookies, your cache and your history, which means that erasing your Facebook history will also force the platform to relearn everything about you and your preferences.

Implementation, however, was delayed by a trial which argued that valuable evidence would be lost. The social network has launched a limited trial in Ireland, South Korea and Spain – but is finally rolling it out globally.

Presentation of the activity outside Facebook. A new tool that gives you more control over your data.

Control is important to you, especially when it comes to your data. This is why you are seeing changes in the way you view and manage your information on Facebook.

You see it. View a summary of the information Facebook receives about your activity on other apps and websites.

You control it. If you wish, you can disconnect this information from your account and it will not be associated with you personally.

Non-Facebook data may be collected via cookies, as well as when you choose to connect to websites and applications using Facebook.

Much of what you do online generates data, for example when you search for vacation destinations or buy a backpack. Sometimes companies share this data with Facebook.

One of the ways the data can be used is to help companies find the right audience to run ads for things you like, such as a backpack deal. These advertisements are what make most of the Internet available for free, including Facebook.

You can now see a summary of the information Facebook receives about your activity on other apps and websites. You also have the option of disconnecting it from your account.

If you already have the option to clear your Facebook history, you can find it in the iOS app here:

Hamburger menu, bottom right

Settings and privacy

settings

Scroll down to the Your Facebook Information section

Tap Activity outside of Facebook

If you don’t already have it, it should be available shortly via a silent update.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJBWPu0Qt9I [/ integrated]