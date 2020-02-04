“Clear consensus” of Canadians does not want to pay the safety of Harry and Meghan, polls show

According to a new poll, more than three-quarters of Canadians are against taxpayers who have to pay security fees for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to live there.

The Great White North seems especially receptive to the couple living there, and more than two-thirds think they will also get more privacy, according to the survey commissioned by CTV News.

But a “clear consensus” of 77 percent insisted that Candian taxpayers should not bank security costs because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not there as representatives of the Queen, according to the poll.

That feeling was strongest in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada, CTV said.

Only 19 percent told the Nanos Research survey that they would be happy to pay for the security, which is expected to run into millions. About 4 percent of the 1,003 respondents said they were undecided, CTV said.

More than half thought the queen had handled the scandal well, and 21 percent of people thought she had done really well. Women and older Canadians were most likely to approve, CTV said.

But only 32 percent unconditionally supported Canada to maintain its ties with the royal family, and another 28 percent “somewhat” supported the poll.

In fact, 15 percent said they were somewhat opposed to maintaining the monarchy – and 20 percent said they were directly against, CTV said.

The Sussexes announced last month that they were leaving the royal family, even dropping their royal high titles and have been living in Canada with baby Archie ever since.

