Cleaning chemicals lead to dangerous incident at Amazon warehouse in Nashua

Cleaning chemicals triggered a hazardous materials incident Thursday morning at an Amazon warehouse in Nashua that sent three people to the hospital. Emergency teams were called to the building at 5 a.m. State St. Fire. Two men and a woman were taken to the southern New Hampshire medical center, officials said. “The main symptoms we saw were related to breathing problems and irritating cough, which was our main concern,” said deputy chief Karl Gerhard. “The employees were mixing a known chemical and there may already be an unknown chemical in the bucket in which they were putting the chemicals, which caused the reaction.” Two of the victims were then released from the hospital after being assessed. small work team in the establishment at the time. These workers had no symptoms, but were told to see a doctor if they started to feel sick. Last year, a worker in a Massachusetts restaurant died after being exposed to a mixture of chemicals from Ryan Baldera, 32, was overwhelmed by smoke from the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Burlington. In this incident, a cleaning product called Scale Kleen was spilled while another product, Super 8, was already on the ground. ground. The two mixed, causing a chemical reaction with harmful fumes.

