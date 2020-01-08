Clean up Montreal Alouette's situation for head coach Khari Jones | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“So now it’s about getting all these pieces so we can get together, put our heads together and find the best way to win football matches next year. We have two men who are passionate about the CFL, the football game and Montreal Alouettes. I think we are in good hands. “

Jones, 48, became less than a week before the start of the 2019 campaign when Mike Sherman was fired the head coach of Montreal. Nevertheless, the Alouettes (10-8) surpassed all expectations among Jones, placed second in the East Division and placed their first winning season since 2012.

Without new ownership and a full-time GM, Jones and football director Eric Deslauriers have set the preparations for the low season in Montreal. That includes re-evaluating the final grid of the Alouettes, prioritizing their pending agents and anticipating which players are worth pursuing once the CFL-free agency starts on 11 February.

But Jones – the excellent player of the CFL in 2001, while a quarterback with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers – said there were no frightening moments while the ownership problem had been resolved.

“You just move forward,” he said. “There are things that still need to be done, so Eric and I have worked hard to do the work that needs to be done.

“Now with these pieces in place, it should make it much easier.”

It is unusual for a CFL team to hire a coach before appointing a GM, but it is an increasingly common practice in the NFL. In 2017, the Buffalo Bills named former Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott as their head coach before hiring Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane – someone with whom McDermott was very familiar – as their general manager.

Some head coaches south of the border have more power than their general managers.

Bill Belichick from New England, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowls, would have the final say on football matters. And in June, Houston Texans GM Brian Gaine was fired after allegedly losing a power struggle with head coach Bill O’Brien.

Jones said he learned many valuable lessons last season, the most important of which is the value of communication.

“I felt that I was pretty good in that respect, but there were times when I might have kept my tongue in a place or two where I probably should have said something,” said Jones. “I definitely take that with me and don’t keep my mouth shut as if I feel like something has to be said.”

“You say it and then find out and it usually works well. That was always a big lesson, but overall it was (being a head coach) just a great experience. “

The next Montreal GM has no time to settle in the position. The Alouettes have 27 pending free agents, including receiver Eugene Lewis (72 catches, 1,133 yards, five TDs), Canadian offensive linemen Kristian Matte and Landon Rice, defensive lineman Woody Baron and defensive back Patrick Levels.

And defensive lineman John Bowman, who was an East Division star at the age of 37, is considering retirement. Montreal has no hasty leader William Stanback (1,048 yards) next season, as he recently signed with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL.

“I’m really happy for him,” said Jones. “You only have a short time to maximize your earning potential in football and being able to jump exponentially is a pretty big thing for a player and his family.

“The good thing is that there are always boys who want to play and there is always a new group of boys, so it’s up to us to find these boys and give them the opportunity to show what they can do.”

Montreal will certainly not have the surprise element in 2020, but that’s fine with Jones.

“The most important thing now is just learn from what we did last year,” said Jones. “It (2019) will always be a special year in my heart with the group that we had, but we now know that there is much more to do.

“Teams now know you a little more and what’s exciting is, how do we respond and do we get better? That is a nice challenge. “

Especially with the lessons Alouette’s players had learned last year.

“Guys saw that we could compete with everyone, we could win close football matches, we had a lot of arguing and drive,” said Jones. “I think that goes a long way.

“We are entering this season, knowing:” Hey, we don’t have to ask ourselves. We know we can do it now. “It’s just about deploying the work that is needed to make it happen. It will be much more work, but I believe that boys will be prepared as soon as the training camp arrives. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press