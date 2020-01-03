Clean the shine and confetti without losing your head

Loading...

SqualorJolie Kerr is a cleaning expert and advice columnist. She will be here every week to help answer your dirtiest questions. You're dirty? Send him an email.

I, like many people who love bright things, have a complicated relationship with glitter and confetti. It is so attractive! But also: Wow, what a mess.

As we close the year, many of us will celebrate with confetti and / or dress in clothing, accessories or makeup that involves shine (ask me about my favorite sparkle eyeshadows!) Making this a good time to review the Glitter and confetti rules.

Suck-y Things

Vacuuming is probably the best way to clean the confetti and shine, but there are some fine points about the process. Actually, just a fine point: you'll want to change the standard bristle fitting and use the hose fitting or the cracking tool. The reason for this is that the glitter and confetti will be trapped in the bristles of a brush accessory, and then you'll end up vacuuming your entire house with glitter. That hears! Maybe you are interested?

If your vacuum cleaner did not come with accessories, or if you lost them (it happens!) You can buy a universal accessory kit for vacuum cleaner. Just keep in mind that "universal" does not always mean universal and, therefore, you should check to make sure that the accessory kit actually works with your machine.

Brooms are another way to clean the glitter and confetti, but as with the bristle attachments, they can get caught in the reeds of a broom. If sweeping is the best cleaning method for your floors, opt for a rubber broom instead of the most common broom.

Sticky stuff

Lint rollers are another excellent way to quickly eliminate glare, especially from soft surfaces such as upholstered furniture and clothing.

Standard size lint rollers are ideal for clothes and smaller areas.

Where large lint rollers are better for large furniture or things like curtains and other window treatments.

Substitutes for the lint roller such as masking or painter's tape will also work!

Rare but true things

As if the glitter and confetti alone were not fun enough, here comes such a fun trick to pick up the glitter: use Play-Doh or Silly Putty.

Play-Doh or Silly Putty works especially well to eliminate skin luster and, as an added benefit, it will leave you a brilliant-looking piece of Silly Putty to play.

