Classify the Steelers: defend the teacher's pet

Loading...

We have classified the Steelers offense here Saturday and the results were not good. If you brought home a newsletter with an F, two D’s and two C’s, mom and dad wouldn’t be happy.

But now it’s time to turn our attention to the Steelers’ favorite child – defense.

To what extent has the defense been favored?

The team has not spent a first-round pick on an offensive player since David DeCastro in 2012. And he will not do it again this year, having already traded his first choice 2020 in the agreement to acquire security Minkah Fitzpatrick.

After this trade, the Steelers may have become the first defensive unit in the NFL. Better than New England. Better than San Francisco. Better than Buffalo.

The figures confirm it. In their last 14 games, the Steelers have allowed an average of 263.3 yards per game. They forced 36 turnovers during this period while recording 49 sacks, averaging 17.3 points per game. And all of that was done with an offensive that finished 31st in total rushing, often leaving the defense on the field for extended stretches due to three and outs.

The grades:

DEFENSIVE LINE

Stephon Tuitt had left for a monster in early 2019 when he was shot dead by a torn pectoral muscle at the start of a week 6 game against the Chargers.

At this point, he had already recorded 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven quarter hits and six tackles for a loss.

With Tuitt out, Cam Heyward turned his game even more. Heyward played just over 70% of defensive snaps before Tuitt’s injury. This number has climbed to over 80% of shots in the past 12 games.

He responded by breaking his career record with 83 tackles to go with nine sacks, 22 quarter hits and 11 tackles for a loss while earning All-Pro status from the first team. The 83 tackles were the most important for a Steelers defensive lineman since Donald evans there were 84 in 1993.

Hargrave Javon saw its snaps go from 43.6% in 2018 to 62.8% this season to replace Tuitt. The nose tackler has recorded a career record of 60 tackles with four sacks as he heads to unrestricted free agency.

He is a solid player who excels in penetration. But his game could award him from Pittsburgh.

Veteran backup Tyson Alualu also showed why it is a valuable save, producing 40 tackles. However, he is not really a passer, as suggested by his only bag and three quarter hits.

Beginner Isaiah Buggs and veteran Daniel McCullers provided depth to a line that, as a group, produced 17 of the team’s top 54 bags, while dropping 3.8 yards in a rush, the third lowest in the NFL.

The team must find a better tackle than McCullers. And if Hargrave leaves, he will also have to be replaced.

Grade: A

EDGE RUSHERS

Since the league now views this position differently, so will our ranking system, even if the Steelers’ linebackers fall in coverage more than many other passes rushing outside the linebackers.

T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree did not drop as much in 2019 as they did not have to. The Steelers generated a pass pass from their first four without having to send as many turns or safeties.

As a result, Watt led the AFC with 14.5 bags, while Dupree had 11.5. Both were high career marks. The 26 bags combined were half a bag short of the team record for a linebacker duo, falling just behind James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley in 2008 when Harrison was the NFL defensive player of the year.

Watt had a season similar to that of Harrison that season. In addition to his sack total, he tied for the NFL lead in the fumbles with eight, intercepted two assists and recovered four fumbles to go with 55 tackles, 36 quarter hits and 14 tackles for a loss.

What was Watt’s consistency? He either had at least half a bag or an interception in each of the Steelers’ last 15 games of 2019 while earning first All-Pro team status.

Dupree was snubbed during the all-star vote after the season, but had his best season with the Steelers. The 2015 first round pick led the team with 16 tackles for a loss while setting their career highs for sacks, tackles (68) and quarterback hits (17).

Dupree will be an unrestricted free agent in March and the team makes him a priority.

Anthony Chickillo was the line-out’s main replacement, but missed five games in 2019 due to injuries and while not on the commissioner’s exemption list as the league reviewed potential domestic violence charges against him.

Chickillo signed an $ 8 million, two-year contract to pay off the last offseason in the form of insurance in case the Steelers don’t want Dupree back. Its cap climbed from $ 1.9 million in 2019 to $ 6.1 million in 2020. It is unlikely to return.

This could leave a pair of former University of Toledo stars as backups in 2020. Ola Adeniyi needs to be beefier at the point of attack, but he’s a solid pass rusher and a special teams player. The team felt pretty good Tuzar SkipperMeanwhile, not only did he bring him back to mid-season after losing him to the Giants at the end of the preseason, he also signed him with a two-year contract at the end of the season to make sure it stays around.

Quality: A-plus

linebackers

This group was a mixed bag in 2019. While the first round pick Diviner bush led the Steelers – and all NFL rookies – with 109 tackles, he struggled when asked to play the area’s cover. This will certainly improve as he gets a better idea of ​​the game, as Bush has proven that he is quite capable of playing man-to-man.

Veteran Mark barron was a linebacker because Bush was not quite ready yet and had his moments, good and bad. It was, however, a massive upgrade on the player he replaced, Jon Bostic.

With the addition of Bush and Barron, Vince Williams saw his defensive shots fall to just 36.8%, about half the total he recorded in 2018.

All told, this trio was pretty good. They combined for 245 tackles, 15 quarter hits – nine by Williams – three interceptions, 6.5 sacks and six fumble recoveries.

Only four teams allowed fewer than 65 receptions for opposite ends that the Steelers abandoned. And while warranties were a big part of that, so did internal linebackers. The 669 yards allowed at opposite ends was also the fourth shortest in the league.

The Steelers also granted the eighth fewer receptions (75) and the seventh fewer receiving yards (562) to opponents.

Tyler Matakevich and Robert Spillane were the two main players in the special teams, Matakevich equalizing at the top of the league with 16 tackles for the special teams and Spillane not far behind with 10.

Beginner Ulysees Gilbert showed some promise before landing on the injured reserve with a back injury. An improvement supposed by Bush and Gilbert could make Barron and its ceiling of $ 8.125 million lost in 2020.

Grade: A-minus

REAR CORNER

The group of Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton was as good as any other player in the league in 2019.

A fierce pass race helped, but this group also allowed the rush to come in sometimes.

The team gave a passer rating of 79.7 and the turns were obviously a big part of it.

Haden recorded five interceptions, most for Steelers cornerback since Chad Scott There were five in 2001. Nelson, who signed a $ 25.5 million free agent contract during the off-season, followed only All-Pro. Tre’Davious White in terms of targets without allowing a pass to hit.

Hilton and Sutton shared responsibilities in nickel and dime corners and overcame a slow start to build a solid second half, notably by shutting down Rams’ talented slot machine receiver Cooper Kupp in a November victory.

Artie burns made a point instead of an injured Nelson in week 6, but was largely relegated to special teams. The former first round pick is an unrestricted free agent and will not be returning. He was replaced in the special teams at the end of the year by a third round pick. Justin Layne, and Layne has shown his marksmanship, which may bode well for him in the future.

The Steelers placed seventh in the league in receptions allowed to opponents, dropping 172 of 295 targets.

You’d like to see more than the eight interceptions combined for this group in 2019, but given that the Steelers only had eight team interceptions the previous season, it was a step in the right direction.

Quality: B-plus

SAFETY

For the defense of the Steelers in 2019, there were the pre-Minkah and post-Minkah periods.

Fitzpatrick only joined the Steelers at week 3, which means the freshman Kameron Kelly started the opening game at New England in place of an injured Sean Davis. It didn’t work so well because Tom brady makes sure to exploit Kelly, who appeared in her first career game in the NFL.

Davis returned the following week against the Seahawks, recording five tackles, but leaving the game with a shoulder injury that would end his season. Davis heads for an unrestricted free agency.

Davis’ injury prompted Fitzpatrick, who had informed the Dolphins the week before that he wanted to leave Miami, where they used him for nickel, linebacker and safety.

The results, as noted above, were surprising. The Steelers would always have had a very good defense without Fitzpatrick. But he made them an excellent defense, scoring five assists, forcing two fumbles and recovering three more.

But once the opposing teams realized that they didn’t need to take any risks against the defense because the Steelers were offensively challenged, Fitzpatrick’s production dropped. In the past seven games, he has had a defensive pass, a fumble and 23 tackles because he has not been tested.

Terrell edmunds was OK in his second season as a starter. You would like to have seen more big games out of second year safety, but he finished second on the team with 105 tackles and was a factor in improving the team’s tight end defense.

He has shown good ball skills in training camp and has had six interceptions in his last two seasons at Virginia Tech, so there is still hope that turnovers will happen.

With him and Fitzpatrick both in their second season, the Steelers have time to grow together.

Kelly was released after a late season arrest in the south, while Jordan Dangerfield and Marcus Allen, who replaced Kelly after his release, are more special teams than guys you want to play on defense.

And Dangerfield is heading to an unrestricted free agency, so it’s a position that could use an influx of talent for in-depth purposes.

We have to balance Fitzpatrick’s game (an A) with the game of the rest of the safeties (a C), which gives us our score.

Quality: B-plus

GLOBAL

The Steelers’ 38 takeouts led the league, as they led the league for the third consecutive season in bags.

The difference from previous years, however, was that they didn’t have to plan a pass rush. This came organically from the winning individual battles.

This allowed for better coverage at the back.

Coordinator Keith Butler, who also resumed training for linebackers Joey porter was not retained, had a good season.

When Tuitt was lost, we saw him get creative, sometimes using a package with a single defensive lineman (Heyward) on the field. We also saw packages with three defensive linemen and Dupree deployed as the defensive end and Watt stacked, several safeties, etc.

The Steelers had the talent and the ability to do many different things on the defense. And the results were obvious.

The 54 sacks this season came despite the fact that the team only won two games by more than one touchdown throughout the season. Imagine what it might look like if the offense gives him more leads to play with.

Keeping Dupree will be essential to this. Although the Steelers do not have anyone on the list to directly replace him or Hargrave, it is easier to find someone to play in your nose – Alualu has even lined up in the past – than he is a capable edge rusher of two figures in bags.

Grade: A

To continue reading, log into your account: