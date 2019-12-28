Classic Waller wins another victory

Loading...

Chris Waller after Madame Rouge's victory Credit: Getty

"Good ride from Kathy, she never panicked and it was an awkward draw," said Waller. "We didn't want to go too far forward, so I said" if you're three wide, sit tight and don't panic. "She went back up and put them away. If you came back through her form during this preparation, even during the last departure of Hot Danish, she unfortunately was not lucky. I think she has a good race in her and she is will make it to the Magic Millions in a few weeks and will no doubt have a chance. ”

Madam Rouge will race in the Magic Millions Fillies & Mares for 1300m on the Gold Coast. It will be the same for Invincibella, coached by Waller, who did his best work late under 61 kg for sixth place in the Christmas Classic. Invincibella has won this special Magic Millions race in the past two years. O’Hara was delighted with the ease of Madame Rouge’s victory.

"She dropped with great enthusiasm at the top of the straight and I didn't really ask her to do too much inside the furlong and she had a lot more", said declared O & # 39; Hara. "She won like a good filly today. I haven't had such an easy win in a long time, she is a very good mare.

"It was going to be a little tricky from the fence, but Chris said to try to make it hard on the bridle and not give him a fiddling around. She just won so easily – galloping. "Signore Fox drew outside and, despite his initial withdrawal, was still trapped three wide, but with Madame Rouge's blanket. The four-year-old stallion started a race at the top of the straight, but couldn't reproduce anything like the finish from his previous start.

Kathy O & # 39; Hara brought Madame Rouge home with a delicate print.

"He ran a little tired today," said co-coach Paul Snowden. "His preparation was. . . not a disaster, but things went wrong. He had five tries and he had four starts and a trip to Queensland in the middle. You wouldn't say that everything went well.

"So I think he has evolved well today, but he did not have the good turn of foot that he did two weeks ago. I think he is looking for maybe a little break. He was going to the paddock after today anyway.

"We will be aiming for better races in the fall, developing a plan and hopefully biting on a nice sort of group 2 race that would be perfectly on its way."