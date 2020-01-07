Classic tractors from the 80s are very popular with farmers who suffer from high-tech bullshit

Loading...

While modern agriculture is filled with very modern technology, farmers have argued with some of the largest agricultural machinery manufacturers about technical problems, especially about the struggle for their own rights to repair equipment they own. This has led to strange, perhaps not so legal, hacker attacks on farmers’ own equipment with the help of Eastern European hackers, and now, legally, that farmers have simply avoided all high-tech headaches and only bought tractors from them Late 1970s and 1980s.

According to the Star Tribune, tractors were sold at higher auction prices before 1990 and the demand for older tractors has increased. The Star Tribune story gives some pretty clear reasons why:

Kris Folland grows corn, wheat, and soybeans and breeds cattle on 2,000 acres near Halma in the northwest corner of Minnesota, so his business is anything but small. When he last bought a new tractor, he chose an old one – a 1979 John Deere 4440.

He retrofitted it with a satellite-controlled automatic steering system, and he and his children can feed cows, plant fields and operate a grain auger with the tractor. The best thing? The tractor cost $ 18,000 compared to over $ 150,000 for a new tractor. And Folland doesn’t need a computer to fix it.

…

The tractors have enough power to do everything most farmers need, and even with a record price of $ 61,000 the tractor got to Bingham Lake, they’re a bargain compared to what a farmer would need for a newer tractor would pay with similar performance.

The other big plus of the older tractors is the lack of complex technology. Farmers prefer to repair what they can on site or take it to their mechanic without spending tens of thousands of dollars.

“With the newer machines, whenever something breaks, a computer must be available to fix the problem,” said Stock.

Modern tractors are incredibly sophisticated and expensive machines with many sophisticated technologies for operation and control, but the basic mechanical design has not changed too dramatically since the 1980s.

Much like a 1966 Volkswagen Beetle, a 40-year-old tractor can get your rear to and from work at generally the same speed as a 2019 Volkswagen Passat on exactly the same road, with the same basic principles, and does essentially the same job as a modern one , at a fraction of the cost, and with the ability to do repairs without the need for John Deere staff to get a USB stick or the help of Ukrainian hackers.

Photo: Modern Tractor Shit (John Deere)

It would be interesting if one of John Deere’s competitors looked into this and saw an opportunity for modern tractors with lower technology and greater utility that are sold at a price far below that of a modern, CPU-throttled Deere. Maybe Mahindra & Mahindra or Case or one of the other big tractor manufacturers are smart?

Given fewer regulations than in the automotive industry and a significant portion of the potential market that is actively hostile to a massive increase in technology, this could be a good idea.

To be fair, I don’t know Jack Feces about agriculture. But I know that if I couldn’t legally repair a vehicle I owned, it would drive me to the wall.