Classes canceled in 3 Midvale schools after a water line break

MIDVALE – The school was canceled on Wednesday at Midvale Middle School, Midvale Elementary School and Copperview Elementary School after a broken city water line left the schools without potable water or the use of toilets.

Bottled water and portable toilets were sent to schools as an emergency, and elementary students were handed over to parents or other authorized adults. Lower secondary students were excused for the day, allowed to return on foot or by bus.

Parents were informed through the district emergency communication systems.

Teams were working on the main line, closing and closing the water to locate the break, according to Midvale officials. The disruption was to last all day.

More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.