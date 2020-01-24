Class-action lawsuit against controversial Clearview AI startup

Image: Microsoft

A lawsuit – seeking class-action status – was filed in Illinois this week against Clearview AI, a New York-based startup that scraped social media networks for photos of people and created one of the world’s largest facial recognition databases .

The mysterious startup was unveiled last week in an explosive New York Times report that revealed how Clearview sold access to “face prints” and face recognition software to law enforcement agencies in the US. The startup claimed it could identify a person based on a single photo, stating their real name, general location, and other identification information.

The report led to indignation among US citizens who had collected and added photos to the Clearview AI database without their permission. The Times reported that the company collected more than three billion photos from sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Venmo and others.

This week the company was hit with the first lawsuit in the aftermath of the New York Times exhibition.

Court case claims that Clearview has broken AI BIPA



According to a copy of the ZDNet complaint, claimants claim that Clearview AI has violated Illinois privacy laws.

The New York startup has broken the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), a law that protects citizens from using their biometric data without permission.

According to BIPA, businesses need explicit permission from residents of Illinois before collecting or using their biometric information, such as the face scans that Clearview collects on photos from social media.

“Plaintiffs and the Illinois Class maintain a significant interest in ensuring that their biometric identifiers and information, which remain in the possession of Defendant Clearview, are protected against hacks and further unlawful sale and use,” the lawsuit says.

“Plaintiff is therefore attempting to repair the damage that Clearview and the individual defendants have already caused, to prevent further damage and to remove the risks to citizens in Illinois and in the United States caused by the business abuse of Clearview of millions of biometric identification data of citizens and information. “

The claimants are asking the court for an order against Clearview to stop selling the biometric data of residents of Illinois, a court order forcing the company to remove data from residents of Illinois and punitive damages, which later by the court is decided date.

“The violation of BIPA defendants was intentional or reckless or, alternatively, negligent,” the complaint states.

Clearview AI has not returned a request for comment.

Earlier this week, US lawmakers also searched for answers from the company, while Twitter sent a ceasefire letter asking startup to collect user photos from their site and remove existing images.