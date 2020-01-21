Clarksburg woman facing drug accusation after incident at the laundromat

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 4:24 PM EST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 4:24 pm EST

NORTH VIEW, W.Va. – A Clarksburger woman is charged with drug abuse after police admitted to possessing methamphetamine and marijuana following an incident in a Harrison County laundromat.

On Saturday, January 18, Bridgeport / Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team South (MHITS) officers assisted Harrison County Sheriff’s Department MPs with a suspicious call to the laundromat on West Virginia Avenue in North View.

While MPs contacted a female person, Christain May, 29, from Clarksburg, outside the laundrette, officials observed a male person who was later discovered as May’s friend. The police said the man then went out of the window to go outside. Officers said it appeared May and her friend were trying to get rid of items.

The police said they went into the building, went to the area where May’s friend was located, and put up a trash can by the window, which pointed outside to their location. The complaint found that when the trash can was opened, officials noticed the strong smell of marijuana. The police said they also watched a pink cosmetic bag in the trash can, which contained a wallet with May’s ID and social security card, cash, and several plastic bags that contained a substance that law enforcement officials believed was marijuana and was mostly packaged Sold in increments of one gram and three sachets of methamphetamine, totaling approximately five grams.

The complaint said May and her boyfriend were then taken back to the train station, where May admitted to selling both methamphetamine and marijuana. May also admitted that, according to the complaint, she sold around four times a week and made a profit of around $ 400. Police said May also said that her boyfriend was also helping her sell the house. The police also admitted that May had admitted that all the items in the pink bag came from her and that she had put her boyfriend’s wallet in it.

According to court records, May was accused of possession with the intent to supply a controlled substance. It is currently held in the North Central Regional Jail.