Clarksburg police release names of victims in a fatal collision on Route 50

Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 12:15 PM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 12:22 EST

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A westward collision on West Virginia Route 50 on Saturday claimed two lives.

On Saturday, officials at the Clarksburg Police Department responded to an accident on the W.Va. Rt. 50 Westbound near West Pike Street entrance, according to officials at the Clarksburg Police Department.

The accident was the result of a 2013 Kia Soul that was in W.Va.’s westbound lane. Rt. Traveled east. According to the police, 50 collide head-on with a 2013 Chevy Silverado. The driver of the Kia Soul, Lee Cunningham [89], and the passenger, Joann Cunningham [80], both from Lumberport, were both declared dead at the scene. According to police officers, they were husband and wife.

The Silverado driver and passenger were transported for treatment by Harrison County EMS, and one is still in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, which is being treated while the other has been released.

The Clarksburg Fire Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene. Clarksburg Police Department officials said their investigation revealed that no substances were involved in causing the crash.