Clarksburg City Council meets with a full agenda

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In January, Clarksburg City Council members interviewed two applicants for the position of city manager.

During the regular session on Thursday, the council entered the board meeting to discuss personnel issues and did not announce the appointment of a new city manager.

Annette Wright has been Interim City Manager for seven months. The Council held its public hearing on three of its proposed amendments to the Statutes, which will be voted on in the coming weeks.

“One thing I particularly like about the amendments to the statutes is the initiative of the referendum and recall, which really gives the ordinary person a lot more power, citizens can pass laws and repeal laws, or even remove councilors if you think they do not doing a good job, ”said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

The Council also approved the review and first reading of a regulation recognizing Clarksburg as a second protected area for change.

“I am a former military officer and I was standing in line to defend this country, so to speak. I think the second amendment is incredibly important to safeguard people’s rights, ”added Kennedy. “Unfortunately, east of us in Virginia, we saw what can happen if people who are very anti-arms are elected and then start to lose people’s rights.”

The council members also discussed and approved a decision declaring that the illegal distribution of prescription substances is a public nuisance to the city of Clarksburg.

“The city is currently involved in litigation as various pharmaceutical companies have involved us in the opioid crisis,” said Kennedy. “As part of this lawsuit, we passed this resolution only to officially declare that this is a public nuisance.”