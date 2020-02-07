Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas on Friday criticized a proposal for an ethical rule to prevent federal judges from joining either the conservative Federalist Society or the liberal American Constitution Society.

“And now I think they’re going to silence the federal society, so I can’t go back,” said Thomas at the group’s conference in Walt Disney World on Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

US Circuit judge Gregory Katsas, who worked for Thomas, replied, “Some of us are fighting back.”

The proposal to strengthen the rules that allow judges to join groups as long as they are not in a leadership role was shared last month at the United States Justice Conference. Judges could continue to participate in events sponsored by the groups, such as panel discussions. “However, a sensible and informed public would consider judges who are members of these organizations to represent and advocate liberal or conservative interests.”

The Justice Council also raised some concerns against the American Bar Association, proposing that “given the current political divide, ABA’s positions could reasonably favor liberal or progressive grounds.”

However, the city council did not propose to prohibit judges from joining the ABA based on the organization’s guidelines for judges.

