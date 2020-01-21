Tesla vehemently denies that the claims of unintentional acceleration of Tesla vehicles are true.

“We investigate every single incident where the driver accuses us of having accelerated his vehicle against his input, and in each case where we had the vehicle data, we confirmed that the car was working as planned,” Tesla wrote in a statement posted on the company’s corporate website on Monday.

The post comes days after a petition to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration listing 127 customer complaints about a sudden unintentional acceleration of the Tesla S, X, and 3 models made between 2013 and 2019.

CNBC then reported that the application was submitted by investor Brian Sparks. In Monday’s note, Tesla said the petition was “totally wrong and was submitted by a Tesla short seller”.

Tesla goes into a little detail about why it can be so certain that these claims are wrong. According to the company, Teslas has two independent position sensors that indicate the position of the accelerator pedal, and the company also uses the autopilot sensors to “detect possible misuse of the pedal and reduce torque to reduce or prevent accidents, if we are sure that driver input was unwanted. “

In particular, Tesla claims that most of the petition’s complaints have already been discussed with the NHTSA and that it has been determined in each case that the vehicle is functioning properly.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has in the past complained (and occasionally ridiculed) pressure from Tesla short sellers (investors who benefit from Tesla’s price drop), and considered avoiding running the company privately Course manipulations. Although Tesla has been the short selling stock in the United States multiple times (including last week), the company has performed surprisingly well in the past six months. It rose from a low of $ 179 in June 2019 to a record high of $ 538 in January. The stock is currently trading at $ 510.5.

,