Claimants Compare Love to Addiction in ‘The Buzz’ Video: Watch

The Pretenders overdose on love in the surreal music video for “The Buzz”, a single from their upcoming album Hate for Sale, released on July 17.

“It’s a drug like the others / opiate, coated in sugar / you either have the bag / or about to be promoted,” sang Chrissie Hynde, appearing as a vivid and saturated image. The playing cards are dealt, the candy hearts are crushed to pieces and the lovers kiss, while Hynde says it as if it were: “The buzz / can’t get any relief.”

Produced and directed by John Minton, the video was fully quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, a factor that also caused the album release date to be delayed from May 1.

“I think we all know that romantic relationships can take on the characteristics of addiction,” Hynde said of the single earlier. “The Buzz is about that. Not mine, of course – I’m never obsessive, never obsessive, never obsessive.”

The band previously released the album’s title track, as well as “You Can’t Hurt a Fool”, a hot ballad that was influenced by R&B. Hynde co-wrote all of the songs for Hate for Sale with guitarist James Walbourne. It is the first album by Pretenders to present the founding drummer Martin Chambers in 21 years.