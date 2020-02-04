City that wants to improve the mobile service of Casper Events Center and generate income

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – Installing a new ‘distributed antenna system’ in the Casper Events Center costs more than $ 500,000 according to Casper Parks and Recreation Director Tim Cortez.

To avoid such costs, the city will conclude a contract with Bandwith Logic Inc. as an external supplier. That company will approach mobile service providers and request their investment in a distributed antenna system that is installed in the Event Center.

According to the Cortez, mobile service providers may be interested in an interest in such a system in order to offer their customers a better service.

Cortez adds in his memo that the Event Center “has a long history of communication issues with mobile services.”

Bandwith Logic Inc. will look for as many mobile providers as possible to help pay for the costs of the new system. Cortez explains that there is a potential for such an arrangement to generate revenue in the long term after the initial costs of such a system are recovered.

The city council approved the contract with Bandwith Logic Inc. good during their meeting on Tuesday, February 4.

Once the initial costs for installing a distributed antenna system have been recovered, the city receives 40% of the net income generated. Cortez estimates that this is around $ 2,000 per month per contracted courier to use the system.

As Bandwith Logic Inc. is unable to get sufficient agreements with carriers, the city will not build the new system, according to Cortez.

The contract runs for a period of 10 years with an option to extend for another 10 years if both parties want to continue the relationship.

