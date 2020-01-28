City that blocks monthly maintenance money, but does RTG ever get it?

An LRT train makes its way to Tunney’s Pasture Station in Ottawa.

The city holds back millions of dollars in monthly payments to the Rideau Transit Group during the LRT maintenance debacle, but it is not clear whether the municipal government will ultimately have to pay.

One transit commissioner tried to tease that information from the city management during the meeting of the transit committee last week, but did not receive the information. It was not time or place to discuss such an issue, even after the meeting was over, transport GM John Manconi said.

The financial impact for the city attributed to the unreliable LRT system is turbulent during the maintenance period, as it did during the construction period when the city charged RTG for additional costs related to delays. The question of who is responsible for the delay costs of construction, which were at least $ 25 million in the eyes of the city, has still not been resolved.

The city keeps money that would otherwise be paid to RTG for maintenance, and also invoices the company for extra costs related to the shaky LRT service, such as additional bus service and a three-month freeze. Even the costs for external experts hired by the city to log in to the RTG maintenance program are expected to be charged to RTG.

RTG’s monthly maintenance payments range from $ 4 million to $ 5 million, but the consortium did not receive the money because the LRT system has not provided reliable service since last October. The Confederation Line was launched on September 14.

The LRT service was still far below the expectations of the city on Tuesday, because RTG made nine trains available for the busiest times of the day for the second day in a row. Usually 13 trains are needed for rush hours, but RTG has had a delay in maintenance, this time for problems with vehicle power.

OC Transpo planned to cancel 124 bus route journeys across the network on Tuesday, so that buses could be used for overflow customers along the LRT route.

RTG also had problems supplying the required number of trains last week.

The city bought 17 Alstom Citadis Spirit trains with two vehicles for Stage 1 LRT, plus another 38 of the Alstom trains for Stage 2 LRT.

RTG has a 30-year maintenance agreement with the city for the Confederation Line through the maintenance department Rideau Transit Maintenance.

The company misses out on millions of payments from the city, but no one at RTG or the city has expressed concern about the financial health of the consortium, which consists of three major companies: ACS Infrastructure, EllisDon and SNC-Lavalin.

During the meeting of the transit committee last Thursday, civilian transit commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert asked about the intention of the city when it came to restrained money.

Manconi said the transit committee had not been asked the question because it was more appropriate for the Finance and Economic Development Committee, which is chaired by Mayor Jim Watson and normally receives information on legal matters. Manconi gave the same reasoning to reporters who asked for clarification about the reluctant money when the transit meeting was over.

The next meeting of the finance and economic development committee is scheduled for next week, but LRT was not on the published agenda from Tuesday.

