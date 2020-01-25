City sells land to non-profit organizations

The city of Calgary sells five plots of land that it owns to affordable, non-profit property providers, and generates up to 200 new units for distressed Calgarians.

A similar land sale was held in 2017, with successful applicants who were eligible to receive grants through The City’s Housing Incentive Program (HIP) and the SEED Funding program from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), meaningful collaboration between the two levels of government.

New to the program this year, successful applicants may also be eligible for funding under the National Housing Strategy of the Government of Canada, in particular the National Housing Co-Investment Fund provided by CMHC, resulting in a total federal investment of up to $ 48 , 5 million.

“The city of Calgary is taking action to meet our critical need for affordable housing,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “The release of this country, along with the CMHC partnership, is a new step towards a Calgary where everyone can afford to live a dignified life.”

The HIP program offers grant financing and discounts on the city, so that allowances for affordable housing projects are awarded. CMHC SEED Funding provides financial support to support activities that facilitate the creation of new affordable homes and help existing housing projects to remain viable and affordable.

“Our government is pleased to continue this unique partnership with the city of Calgary and to streamline and accelerate the application process for affordable home providers,” said Adam Vaughan, parliamentary secretary of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “Like many Canadians, Calgarians face affordability challenges, so we roll up our sleeves and work with government partners to find local solutions to local housing problems.”

The five locations, located in Saddleridge, Seton, Highland Park, Banff Trail and Capitol Hill, were selected for their proximity to transit, supermarkets and employment. The city sells the sites below market value and helps non-profit organizations to scale up and improve operational self-sufficiency, says Sarah Woodgate, director of Calgary Housing and president of Calgary Housing Company.

“An urgent issue for the affordable housing sector in Calgary is an insufficient supply of suitable land to build new units,” says Woodgate. “We are delighted to partner with CMHC to offer City land and financing in one package, making it faster and easier for non-profit organizations to build more homes.”

The sale is open to more than 60 non-profit affordable housing providers in Calgary who are working on tackling the affordable housing shortage in the city. Applicants must meet a specific set of criteria, including demonstrable experience in the development of multiple residential areas and the exploitation, management or sale of non-market properties.

Applications are accepted by the Real Estate & Development Services business unit from The City until Friday 27 March 2020 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit calgary.ca and follow the links.