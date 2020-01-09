City says it only has to pay $ 3M out of pocket for Westboro insurance claims before the insurance starts

Loading...

First responders on the bus crash scene at Westboro Station in January 2019.

Wayne Cuddington / Postmedia

The lawsuits jointly claim more than $ 180 million from the city of Ottawa, but the municipal government says it only has to pay $ 3 million from its own pocket to settle claims related to the Westboro double-decker bus accident, with its insurers for an additional reimbursement of care due to victims and families.

The city’s comprehensive insurance program has a deductible amount of $ 3 million – that is, the amount that the city must pay before the insurance begins – for each “event.” Lawyer David White confirmed on Wednesday that the bus accident took place on January 11, 2019. is considered a single event, so the city only has to pay the first $ 3 million for all claims combined.

Through a memo to the council and the transit committee, the city accepted this week that it is responsible for compensating victims of the crash and their families.

In particular, the city and its insurers have “accepted that they are civil responsible for the negligent operation of the bus that led to the tragic collision,” said White.

Lawyers and insurance representatives are working on the claims that the city has received and the claims that are expected to arrive at the town hall. The city has 13 lawsuits, including a proposed class action lawsuit, and has received 18 additional reports from bus passengers that claims are coming.

Publicly acknowledging a financial responsibility towards the victims and their families affected by the fatal bus accident in Westboro was a unique step in the city of Ottawa, but city officials wanted people to know they were not waiting for the end of criminal proceedings for damages.

According to White, “the purpose of the memo was to ensure that there was no misunderstanding that the city and its insurers were awaiting the outcome of the criminal prosecution before tackling the compensation claims or otherwise contesting their responsibility for them.”

The bus driver, Aissatou Diallo, is charged with three counts of dangerous driving with death and 35 counts of dangerous driving resulting in personal injury. Her trial is scheduled for March 2021.

Bus passengers Judy Booth, 57, Bruce Thomlinson, 56, and Anja Van Beek, 65, died in the crash.

Now that the city is tackling its legal responsibility from a civil law perspective, there can still be a challenge to settle the claims if the claimants, the city and the insurers cannot agree on the amount of compensation for each case.

“The city and its insurers are working hard to resolve the claimed claims, although there is still a lot of work to be done,” White said in a response sent through the city’s communications department.

“The aim is to ensure that victims and their families are adequately and adequately compensated, but the uncertainties of the process dictate that the city and its insurers cannot predict whether there will be legal proceedings in the future to settle these claims. to unload. “

The rare public recognition of responsibility from a civil claim perspective came from the office on the corner of the town hall.

Mayor Jim Watson’s office on Wednesday suggested that he wanted to prevent families from having to endure long battles with the city.

“The tragic Westboro bus collision has had a major impact on our entire community,” Mayor Livia Belcea spokesperson said in an email. “In anticipation of the one-year commemoration of the accident, Mayor Watson wanted the victims to know that the city is taking financial responsibility and thus reducing the burden of legal proceedings. Our aim remains to ensure that the victims of the accident are treated and treated with dignity and compassion during this process. “

Families of the victims of the crash have criticized the city for not responding to the investigation and for lack of communication. The city said it could not discuss the crash while the police were working on gathering facts.

Related

Last February there were already indications that the city was prepared to compensate victims and families. There was even a priority for the money to flow as quickly as possible. The city’s insurer authorized interim payments to people who were most seriously injured, so they didn’t have to wait for long legal proceedings to end. From Tuesday the prepayments amounted to $ 3.5 million.

Although the city’s insurance program limits the cash payouts related to the claims, it will continue to absorb financial impact through its insurance premiums. The fatal crash in 2019, combined with the collision of 2013 between a double-decker bus and the Via Rail train in Barrhaven where six people died in the bus, has had an impact on the insurance costs of the city.

The Westboro tragedy happened when the city tried to renew its insurance policy. Faced with the prospect of continuing increases in premiums, the city tried to find options for renewal during the 2019 financial year.

Only one company, Frank Cowan Company, the city’s existing insurer, offered a program for the city, but it was dependent on a huge premium increase of around 84 percent. The city had to sign the deal so that coverage did not expire.

“Transit exposure” was one of the seven factors that Cowan cited when explaining the reason for premium increases.

jwilling@postmedia.com

twitter.com/JonathanWilling

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Egan: Hosting and murder – new rental rules cannot come soon enough

Eight residents of Ottawa among 63 Canadians died in a plane crash near Tehran

One dead, three seriously injured in shooting incident on Gilmour Street Aribnb, police looking for suspect