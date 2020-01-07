City recognizes the responsibility to compensate victims of Westboro bus accident

Loading...

The city of Ottawa on Tuesday has publicly acknowledged its responsibility for compensating victims of the fatal bus accident at Westboro Station four days before the anniversary of the tragedy.

City attorney David White told the council in a memo that he was handling civil claims in response to a request from Mayor Jim Watson.

“This memo confirms that the city and its insurers accept civil responsibility arising from the collision with the bus and will, as the various claims go through the judicial process, formally admit in due course that they accept the responsibility to the victims of the Westboro “Station collision and their families,” White wrote in the memo.

“Although the city has taken this position since the incident and communicated it to the victims and their families, as well as various advance payments, the formal admission will officially set aside any consultation on legal responsibility for compensation.”

White’s memo said the recognition means that the city and its insurer can focus on compensation to victims and families.

“The priority of the city was to ensure that they are treated fairly, fairly and with compassion. That is why assuming this responsibility is intended to reduce the burden of additional legal proceedings, “the memo said.

According to White’s memo, the city has received 13 lawsuits, including one class action that represents all bus passengers and people on the station platform. A further 18 messages from individual passengers have advised the city that they will submit claims.

A double-decker bus collapsed at the station on January 11, 2019. Passengers Judy Booth, 57, Anja Van Beek, 65, and Bruce Thomlinson, 56, died. Dozens of others were injured.

The insurer of the city started arranging advanced payments to victims and families shortly after the crash. So far, the city has made $ 3.5 million in advance payments.

White’s memo said the amount for each claim still needs to be verified through the process. He expected some individual claims to be settled this year.

The civil cases relating to compensation claims are independent of an ongoing criminal case.

Bus driver Aissatou Diallo is charged with multiple counts of dangerous driving resulting in death and personal injury. Her trial is scheduled for March 2021.

